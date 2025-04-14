Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Freixenet unveils premium alcohol-free Cavas

By Hamish Graham
Published:  14 April, 2025

Cava giant Freixenet has announced the launch of its Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% rosé. The brut and rosé releases signify a continued push by the Spanish producer into the alcohol-free market, with a premium offering seen as the next step into this domain.

The announcement follows the recent relaunch of the brand’s Cordon Negro Cava. The new alcohol-free iteration aims to illustrate the potential of premium alcohol-free sparkling offerings, as more brands seek to bolster their zero-percent range.

The Cordon Negro 0,0% has 30g per litre of sugar while demonstrating the low-calorie credentials of alcohol-free sparkling, with the brut only having 15 calories per 100ml. These alcohol-free versions of the black bottle wines are made using the same process as their alcoholic equivalents, but are de-alcoholised at low temperatures with vacuum evaporation in an effort to help retain the wines’ unique characteristics.

According to IWSR data from 2023, Freixenet is the leading international brand in the alcohol-free sparkling category. 

Meanwhile, the producer’s UK arm has seen recent changes in its sales team: Maria Lopez is now the new sales director for Freixenet Copestick, where she will continue to guide the company’s alcohol-free push in Britain.

The Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% rosé are being initially launched in the US, French and Polish markets, with a global roll out to follow thereafter.




Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Report shows backlash against social med...

Tim Atkin MW: The Cape deserves our respect

Aldi launches first supermarket own-labe...

Hill-Smith Family Estates reduces emissi...

China ups retaliatory tariffs on US good...

Battle of the Bubbles: LWF to host spark...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95