Freixenet unveils premium alcohol-free Cavas

By Hamish Graham

Cava giant Freixenet has announced the launch of its Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% rosé. The brut and rosé releases signify a continued push by the Spanish producer into the alcohol-free market, with a premium offering seen as the next step into this domain.

The announcement follows the recent relaunch of the brand’s Cordon Negro Cava. The new alcohol-free iteration aims to illustrate the potential of premium alcohol-free sparkling offerings, as more brands seek to bolster their zero-percent range.

The Cordon Negro 0,0% has 30g per litre of sugar while demonstrating the low-calorie credentials of alcohol-free sparkling, with the brut only having 15 calories per 100ml. These alcohol-free versions of the black bottle wines are made using the same process as their alcoholic equivalents, but are de-alcoholised at low temperatures with vacuum evaporation in an effort to help retain the wines’ unique characteristics.

According to IWSR data from 2023, Freixenet is the leading international brand in the alcohol-free sparkling category.

Meanwhile, the producer’s UK arm has seen recent changes in its sales team: Maria Lopez is now the new sales director for Freixenet Copestick, where she will continue to guide the company’s alcohol-free push in Britain.

The Freixenet Cordon Negro 0,0% and Cordon Negro 0,0% rosé are being initially launched in the US, French and Polish markets, with a global roll out to follow thereafter.









