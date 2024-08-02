Henkell Freixenet Crémant sales surge beyond global average

By James Bayley

Henkell Freixenet has reported a significant rise in Crémant sales this year, outpacing global trends as consumers increasingly turn to alternative sparkling wines.

In 2023, global Crémant consumption grew by 3.2%, reflecting a shift towards more affordable options compared to Champagne. IWSR data indicates that Crémant sales rose from approximately 106.8 million bottles in 2022 to 110 million bottles in 2023.

Henkell Freixenet confirmed a 16.1% rise in its Crémant sales, surpassing market growth. France remains the largest consumer of Henkell Freixenet’s Crémant, with Germany, the US and the UK leading in export markets.

Speaking to Harpers last month, Tom Ashworth, CEO of Yapp Brothers, emphasised the importance of Crémant in their portfolio as a French regional specialist.

“We list six of the eight regions – Alsace, Die, Jura, Loire, Limoux and Savoie – and they all sell well. Our Crémant de Limoux white and rosé are especially popular with the on-trade,” he said.

Ashworth added that Crémant offers a high-quality, bottle-fermented sparkling wine under £20, making it a valuable complement to Champagne and English sparkling wines, which typically start around £30. The niche appeal of wines from regions like Die, Jura and Savoie also enhances their portfolio.

Ashworth also noted their ongoing search for Crémant de Bordeaux and Bourgogne producers that meet their ‘best in class’ standards, though these regions often feature larger, less quality-focused producers.

Meanwhile, Waitrose’s Crémant sales have reached record highs, rising 29% over the past year, with customers now favouring Crémant over Cava. One in nine bottles of sparkling wine sold at Waitrose is now a Crémant.

Alexandra Mawson, Waitrose champagne and sparkling wine buyer, acknowledged Champagne’s status as the icon of sparkling wines, ideal for significant celebrations like engagements. However, she added: “Recent pressures on household finances have meant customers have looked to Crémant as a great value alternative for life’s more regular celebratory occasions.

“More people are also now aware of this French sparkling wine which is produced using the same method as Champagne but doesn’t hold the same price tag, as it’s made outside of the Champagne region with less restrictive ageing regulations. When confidence in personal finances increases I expect to see sales of Champagne increase.”







