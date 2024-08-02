Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Henkell Freixenet Crémant sales surge beyond global average

By James Bayley
Published:  02 August, 2024

Henkell Freixenet has reported a significant rise in Crémant sales this year, outpacing global trends as consumers increasingly turn to alternative sparkling wines.

In 2023, global Crémant consumption grew by 3.2%, reflecting a shift towards more affordable options compared to Champagne. IWSR data indicates that Crémant sales rose from approximately 106.8 million bottles in 2022 to 110 million bottles in 2023.

Henkell Freixenet confirmed a 16.1% rise in its Crémant sales, surpassing market growth. France remains the largest consumer of Henkell Freixenet’s Crémant, with Germany, the US and the UK leading in export markets.

Speaking to Harpers last month, Tom Ashworth, CEO of Yapp Brothers, emphasised the importance of Crémant in their portfolio as a French regional specialist. 

“We list six of the eight regions – Alsace, Die, Jura, Loire, Limoux and Savoie – and they all sell well. Our Crémant de Limoux white and rosé are especially popular with the on-trade,” he said. 

Ashworth added that Crémant offers a high-quality, bottle-fermented sparkling wine under £20, making it a valuable complement to Champagne and English sparkling wines, which typically start around £30. The niche appeal of wines from regions like Die, Jura and Savoie also enhances their portfolio.

Ashworth also noted their ongoing search for Crémant de Bordeaux and Bourgogne producers that meet their ‘best in class’ standards, though these regions often feature larger, less quality-focused producers.

Meanwhile, Waitrose’s Crémant sales have reached record highs, rising 29% over the past year, with customers now favouring Crémant over Cava. One in nine bottles of sparkling wine sold at Waitrose is now a Crémant.

Alexandra Mawson, Waitrose champagne and sparkling wine buyer, acknowledged Champagne’s status as the icon of sparkling wines, ideal for significant celebrations like engagements. However, she added: “Recent pressures on household finances have meant customers have looked to Crémant as a great value alternative for life’s more regular celebratory occasions. 

“More people are also now aware of this French sparkling wine which is produced using the same method as Champagne but doesn’t hold the same price tag, as it’s made outside of the Champagne region with less restrictive ageing regulations. When confidence in personal finances increases I expect to see sales of Champagne increase.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Adrian Bridge calls for market reforms i...

67 Pall Mall announces new head of wine...

Ridgeview named official sparkling wine...

Waitrose secures listing with Akashi-Tai...

Australian wine exports reach $2.2 billion

Vintage Wine Estates files for bankruptc...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the Top 100 2024 competition results here...

Twitter

Blogs 

New Vinho Verde project sharpens Alvarinho focus

Lanzarote’s battle to protect tradition

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Buying

...

Chair - Vineyards of Hampshire

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95