Codorníu taps into crémant sparkle

By Andrew Catchpole

Leading Spanish cava producer Codorníu has launched a new Gran Cremant Brut Cava, initially into the Co-op.

Claiming a first as the only non-French brand to utilise the “coveted crémant appellation”, the company says the new Cava is named to reflect a common ancestry shared by traditional method fizz, regardless of origin.

“For us it is not ‘using a French appellation’, it is recovering a historic brand of this house,” said a spokesperson for Codorníu.

“It is using a historic Codorníu denomination before the apparition of ‘appellations of origins’ – a way of understanding the mutual origin of Champagne, crémant, Cava and every sparkling wine made following the traditional method in general.”

Despite its name echoing the French designation for regional non-Champagne sparkling wines, the new Cava remains rooted in traditional Spanish sparkling varieties of Macabeo, Xarel.lo and Parellada, all grown within DO Cava vineyards.

Codorníu nonetheless describes the new launch as having “the audacity to challenge tradition”, adding: “As the first non-French brand to embrace the crémant appellation, Codorníu proves that excellence knows no boundaries… this release showcases the brand’s unwavering commitment to innovation, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the world of sparkling wine.”

Coming in at around £10 RRP, the new label appears at a time when sparkling wine continues to enjoy popularity, with a resurgence of interest in France’s various crémants adding to the success of the broader sparkling category.

Cava, of course, has been pushing hard its quality credentials in a bid to ensure that its wines are better recognised at more premium levels. This most recently witnessed the introduction of new quality tiers of Cava de Guarda (nine months ageing, minimum), Cava de Guarda Superior (18 months plus) and Cava de Paraje Calificado (single vineyard wines with at least 36 months ageing), which came into effect from 2022.

Codorníu is one of the longest-established names in Cava, with a history dating back to 1551, being one of the first in Spain to use the traditional method of production for sparkling wines, with its record of innovation including the introduction of Chardonnay in 1984 and Pinot Noir in 2002.







