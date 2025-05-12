Leadership change at Wakefield Wines

By Jaq Bayles

South Australia's Wakefield Wines has announced that, after 25 years as MD, Mitchell Taylor (pictured left) is taking on the new role of chairman of the board and John Freeman (pictured right) will become CEO from 21 July.

The leadership transition is part of Wakefield's long-term strategy and will, the company said, allow Taylor “to focus his energy on family business ownership, overall strategy, vision, and succession planning for Wakefield Wines while mentoring the next generation of business leaders”.

Freeman has broad experience in the wine industry, having worked in family-owned wine companies, recently spending 16 years with Delegat Group in New Zealand and Australia.

Wakefield Wines chairman David Ansell said of Taylor’s contribution to the company and the Australian wine industry: “Mitchell’s knowledge and experience within Wakefield Wines and the Australian wine industry is second to none. In his new role as chair, he will provide the continuity and insight we need to unlock the next chapter of this Australian success story.”

Taylor said Wakefield Wines was ideally positioned to grow its business in Australia and across the world. “I am proud of our achievements over many years, particularly the premiumisation of our family brand with the St Andrews and Jaraman ranges, as well as our pinnacle wines, The Visionary, The Pioneer, and The Legacy. It has been our ambition to elevate the quality of Wakefield Wines with our skilled viticulture and winemaking teams, resulting in major awards globally and making us the third largest and number one family brand by value in the Australian wine market.

“It has been a privilege and honour to lead our family business through great change and growth over many years. I will shift my focus and energy to family business ownership, overall strategy, vision and succession planning for Wakefield, while mentoring the next generation of leaders within the business.”







