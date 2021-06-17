Mandy Stevens takes chair at AWE

By Andrew Catchpole

The Association of Wine Educators (AWE) has announced Mandy Stevens as its new chair.

Taking over the position from Laura Clay, Stevens has a background in wine education for customers and staff at Enotria & Coe, as well as lecturing for WSET, also coming from a wine trade background as the daughter of Stevens Garnier founder Alastair Stevens.

Mandy Stevens joins the AWE’s council of seven, including Heather Dougherty, Vivienne Franks, Gilbert Winfield, Marie Cheong-Thong, Carole Hazlehurst, Linda Simpson and Nina Cerullo, with remit to “expand awareness of the association and grow its membership”.

She will also be responsible for AWE’s annual AWEsome Wines publication and maintaining its Continuing Professional Development Programme (CPD).

“I am driven by the need to ensure that those in wine education are constantly delivering a high quality experience”, said Stevens.

“In leading the AWE, I want to ensure that existing and new members can pride themselves as being the best in the business. In turn, through the AWE, wine enthusiasts can find us easily.”

Set up in 1993, the AWE brings together specialist wine educators from the UK and around the world, typically with experience in the wine trade, education, or both, offering a series of benefits to members to help in their educational roles.







