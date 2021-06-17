Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Mandy Stevens takes chair at AWE

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  17 June, 2021

The Association of Wine Educators (AWE) has announced Mandy Stevens as its new chair.

Taking over the position from Laura Clay, Stevens has a background in wine education for customers and staff at Enotria & Coe, as well as lecturing for WSET, also coming from a wine trade background as the daughter of Stevens Garnier founder Alastair Stevens.

Mandy Stevens joins the AWE’s council of seven, including Heather Dougherty, Vivienne Franks, Gilbert Winfield, Marie Cheong-Thong, Carole Hazlehurst, Linda Simpson and Nina Cerullo, with remit to “expand awareness of the association and grow its membership”.

She will also be responsible for AWE’s annual AWEsome Wines publication and maintaining its Continuing Professional Development Programme (CPD).

“I am driven by the need to ensure that those in wine education are constantly delivering a high quality experience”, said Stevens.

“In leading the AWE, I want to ensure that existing and new members can pride themselves as being the best in the business. In turn, through the AWE, wine enthusiasts can find us easily.”

Set up in 1993, the AWE brings together specialist wine educators from the UK and around the world, typically with experience in the wine trade, education, or both, offering a series of benefits to members to help in their educational roles.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Agile Media Ltd: Drinks Retailing Editor Role

...

C & D Wines: National Account Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

South Africa's high hopes

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2021. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95