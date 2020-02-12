Rioja Wine Academy launches

By Lisa Riley

The DOCa Rioja Regulatory Council has launched a digital bilingual education project.

The online Rioja Wine Academy school comprises four courses - Rioja Wine Diploma, Diploma in Rioja Wine for Trade and Distribution, Diploma in Rioja Wine Tourism and Rioja Wine Certified Educator.

The new online school builds on a project that began in 2016 with the course titled Official Rioja Wine Educators, which has to date awarded certificates to 100 people from more than 20 countries.

The aim was to provide a more comprehensive educational tool at the service of wineries and professionals in the sector, including sales, distribution, trade and wine tourism teams, to enable them to obtain more training on Rioja and its wines, said the DOCa Rioja Regulatory Council.

The launch followed the “huge demand” seen in recent years among professionals with different profiles, it added.

“The DOCa Rioja Regulatory Council is taking a step further in its provision of high-level training and is committed to offering anyone wishing to expand their knowledge of Rioja the chance to acquire a thorough understanding to build their confidence when it comes to carrying out their activities,” said president Fernando Salamero.

The courses would enable attendees to “convey the virtues of this wine region with higher standards and in a more concise manner, explaining what distinguishes Rioja from other areas of the world”, he added.

Available now, all the subjects are taught online via an intuitive and interactive e-learning platform.

The only course with admission requirements and criteria is the Official Rioja Wine Certified Educator course, which is now focused on people working in education and/or training.



The other courses can be studied on the Rioja Wine Academy website and enrolment will be free of charge.