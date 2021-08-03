Berkmann Wine Cellars welcomes new non-executive chair

By Michelle Perrett

Berkmann Wine Cellars, the on-trade wine supplier, has revealed that Alison Levett is joining the board as a non-executive chair.

She is taking over the role from Peter Lowe, who will continue to focus on the fine wine sector while stepping up to chair the board of Berkmann Family Holdings.

Levett was previously CEO of Enotria & Coe and has extensive experience of the drinks industry including being UK & Ireland managing director for Allied Domecq.

“In recent years I have taken on a number of advisory and non-executive roles, and couldn’t be more delighted to be returning to the wine industry. I have long admired Berkmann Wine Cellars with their full service approach to the hospitality industry, which is underpinned by a remarkable wine portfolio of iconic and respected agency relationships,” she said.

“It has been a brutal period for the hospitality sector but I have been incredibly impressed as to how Rupert Berkmann and his team have risen to these challenges, and are now emerging stronger and fitter.”

Levett added that after a period of intense business management it was now an ideal time help set a vision for the next five years.

In April, Berkmann Wine Cellars launched a new initiative to help on-trade venues across the country reopen.

The ‘Welcome back, first case on us’ scheme saw Berkmann sharing over 50,000 bottles of wine with its participating independent hospitality venues.

This hospitality support from Berkmann forms part of the independent wine distributor’s continued work to support the hospitality industry throughout the pandemic and follows its Help 4 Hospitality programme.









