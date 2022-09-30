Subscriber login Close [x]
Affordable Burgundy leads the charge for fine wine

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  30 September, 2022

Burgundy emerged as the dominant force in fine wine investment for September, Winecap has revealed in the latest analysis of its fine wine index, Wine Track, as the region grows its reputation as the leading investment area for price performance on the secondary market.

France continues to lead the charge on platforms such as Liv-ex, as we saw yesterday in Harpers’ analysis of Champagne.

According to analysis by Winecap however, it is Burgundy which sits heads and shoulders above the rest in terms of interest from investors.

Six of the ten strongest performing wines on Wine Track in September originated from the Burgundy region, which has set the pace for the fine wine market in 2022. In the year to date, the region has generated an aggregate return of 25.3%, putting it comfortably ahead of all major financial benchmarks.

It is Burgundy’s reputation for affordability however, which has put it ahead of competitors such as Bordeaux.

“Burgundy is well known for producing some of the world’s most expensive wines, but right now, we are seeing the biggest gains from the value-driven segment of the market,” Alexander Westgarth, CEO of WineCap, said. “These wines are naturally more attractive to retail investors looking to build a diversified portfolio.”

Most of Wine Track’s fastest movers in September were affordable Burgundian wines from highly regarded producers including Dujac, Jacques Frederic Mugnier and Domaine Ponsot (see table below).

According to the index, much of Burgundy’s growth in volume comes from white wines, which now make up 60% of the region’s production, and on average are considerably more affordable than the reds.

Wine Track’s top ten for September include three Burgundian white producers from Puligny Montrachet Referts (+27%), Chassagne Montrachet Blanchot Dessus (+18%), and Nuits Saint Georges Clos Marechale Blanc (+13%).

Italy also saw significant movement. While the country’s performance is usually linked to its Tuscan stars, Piedmont was a standout in September. Wines from this region placed third and sixth in Wine Track’s top ten. Produttori Barbaresco’s Barbaresco Pora Riserva saw a 20% month-on-month gain, and Giuseppe Rinaldi’s Barolo Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera rose 16%.

WineCap launched Wine Track earlier this year as a fine wine index and scoring system aimed at retail investors looking to build a wine portfolio.



Wine Track’s top ten ROI wines in September

Wine

Producer

Country

Region

Current average price

Month on month gain

Puligny Montrachet Referts

Jean-Philippe Fichet

France

Burgundy

£919

27%

Charmes Chambertin Cuvee Merles

Domaine Ponsot

France

Burgundy

£3,663

22%

Barbaresco Pora Riserva

Produttori Barbaresco

Italy

Piedmont

£766

20%

Chassagne Montrachet Blanchot Dessus

Bruno Colin

France

Burgundy

£1,114

18%

Cornas

Guillaume Gilles

France

Rhone

£790

18%

Barolo Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera

Giuseppe Rinaldi

Italy

Piedmont

£5,146

16%

Clarendon Hills, Liandra Syrah, South Australia

Clarendon Hills

S. Australia

McLaren Vale

£664

15%

Marsannay Longeroies Rouge

Denis Mortet

France

Burgundy

£582

15%

Gevrey Chambertin

Dujac Fils et Pere

France

Burgundy

£874

14%

Nuits Saint Georges Clos Marechale Blanc

Jacques Frederic Mugnier

France

Burgundy

£1,725

13%

Source: WineCap’s Wine Tracker September 2022 



