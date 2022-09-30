Affordable Burgundy leads the charge for fine wine

By Jo Gilbert

Burgundy emerged as the dominant force in fine wine investment for September, Winecap has revealed in the latest analysis of its fine wine index, Wine Track, as the region grows its reputation as the leading investment area for price performance on the secondary market.

France continues to lead the charge on platforms such as Liv-ex, as we saw yesterday in Harpers’ analysis of Champagne.

According to analysis by Winecap however, it is Burgundy which sits heads and shoulders above the rest in terms of interest from investors.

Six of the ten strongest performing wines on Wine Track in September originated from the Burgundy region, which has set the pace for the fine wine market in 2022. In the year to date, the region has generated an aggregate return of 25.3%, putting it comfortably ahead of all major financial benchmarks.

It is Burgundy’s reputation for affordability however, which has put it ahead of competitors such as Bordeaux.

“Burgundy is well known for producing some of the world’s most expensive wines, but right now, we are seeing the biggest gains from the value-driven segment of the market,” Alexander Westgarth, CEO of WineCap, said. “These wines are naturally more attractive to retail investors looking to build a diversified portfolio.”

Most of Wine Track’s fastest movers in September were affordable Burgundian wines from highly regarded producers including Dujac, Jacques Frederic Mugnier and Domaine Ponsot (see table below).

According to the index, much of Burgundy’s growth in volume comes from white wines, which now make up 60% of the region’s production, and on average are considerably more affordable than the reds.

Wine Track’s top ten for September include three Burgundian white producers from Puligny Montrachet Referts (+27%), Chassagne Montrachet Blanchot Dessus (+18%), and Nuits Saint Georges Clos Marechale Blanc (+13%).

Italy also saw significant movement. While the country’s performance is usually linked to its Tuscan stars, Piedmont was a standout in September. Wines from this region placed third and sixth in Wine Track’s top ten. Produttori Barbaresco’s Barbaresco Pora Riserva saw a 20% month-on-month gain, and Giuseppe Rinaldi’s Barolo Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera rose 16%.

WineCap launched Wine Track earlier this year as a fine wine index and scoring system aimed at retail investors looking to build a wine portfolio.





Wine Track’s top ten ROI wines in September

Wine Producer Country Region Current average price Month on month gain Puligny Montrachet Referts Jean-Philippe Fichet France Burgundy £919 27% Charmes Chambertin Cuvee Merles Domaine Ponsot France Burgundy £3,663 22% Barbaresco Pora Riserva Produttori Barbaresco Italy Piedmont £766 20% Chassagne Montrachet Blanchot Dessus Bruno Colin France Burgundy £1,114 18% Cornas Guillaume Gilles France Rhone £790 18% Barolo Cannubi S.Lorenzo Ravera Giuseppe Rinaldi Italy Piedmont £5,146 16% Clarendon Hills, Liandra Syrah, South Australia Clarendon Hills S. Australia McLaren Vale £664 15% Marsannay Longeroies Rouge Denis Mortet France Burgundy £582 15% Gevrey Chambertin Dujac Fils et Pere France Burgundy £874 14% Nuits Saint Georges Clos Marechale Blanc Jacques Frederic Mugnier France Burgundy £1,725 13%

Source: WineCap’s Wine Tracker September 2022







