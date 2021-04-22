Fine Wine Partners rebrands to Accolade Fine Wines

By Jo Gilbert

Accolade Wines' fine wines division has been re-named Accolade Fine Wines by the company in order to facilitate a “customer-centric offering” which will move away from focusing on brands only within Australia.

The rebranded fine wine portfolio comprises eleven of the company’s top brands from Australia, including the recently acquired Rolf Binder in the Barossa Valley.

However, it will also include top tier single vineyard wines from New Zealand’s Mud House as well as the premium cuvées from top South African winery, Flagstone.

Moving away from this ‘Australia only’ approach will help “clarify our core premium and fine wine allocated portfolio” Toby Spiers, head of fine wine Europe, said.

It will also enable the company “to build on the work we have achieved so far in these markets, strengthening our relationships with our distribution partners and creating scalable opportunities to promote and sell the length and breadth of Australia’s finest terroir, and beyond,” he added.

Accolade’s fine wine division was set up in January 2018 to showcase the company’s high profile regional wines, including Grant Burge, Houghton, House of Arras, Petaluma, Stonier and St Hallett.

In 2021, the division is also gearing up for the launch of a new Global Vintage Release Programme, which will bring the “very best” of Australia’s fine wine cellars to customers.

A pre-release event is being planned for this June, with six brands featuring.

Sophie McLean, who recently joined the company’s marketing team, said: “With positioning ourselves this way, our aim is to bring more value to our customers through a series of initiatives – connecting our valued partners closer to our wines so that they can become better advocates for our brands. We are proud to work with such global standards for Australian fine wines and we look forward to bringing their ethos and personalities to life from here onwards.”







