Armit keeps up on-trade momentum with Liber Pater listing

By Jo Gilbert

Armit Wines is forging ahead with its plans to strengthen its position in the on-trade with a new addition to its supplier portfolio.

While the coronavirus continues to hold the UK hostage, with bars and restaurants closed across the country, the fine wine merchant – which also supplies private clients, regional wholesalers and other independents – isn’t resting on its laurels.

It is now looking to the future with Bordeaux estate Liber Pater, for which it will act as UK on-trade distributor.

Based in Graves, Liber Pater is known for producing some of the world’s most expensive wines.

While it might seem bold to add a new producer to the company’s on-trade portfolio while the UK is only beginning to spy the end of lockdown, Armit MD Brett Fleming said the new addition is “part of the wider picture of taking Armit to being the most sought after supplier to the premium on-trade. Everyone wants to say and do the same of course, but in having Liber Pater in our portfolio, it does give us the opportunity to express this more than just through rhetoric”.

He added: “Liber Pater is exactly what Armit Wines stands for: pioneering, unique, extraordinary wines full of personality. We are all incredibly excited to be representing such an exclusive producer and to share it with wine lovers in the top UK on-trade accounts.”

The listing is part of a new chapter for Armit, which began with the hiring of Fleming at the end of 2019.

Back in November, when he took the top job, he spoke to Harpers about bringing an end to a seven month period where the company had no MD, plus a realignment of the company’s core values.

Today, Liber Pater owner and winemaker Loic Pasquet paid tribute to its new UK partners, which includes fine wine importer and investment company Oeno.

“It is important to have partners like Armit and Oeno in UK to represent our history, our values and our knowledge,” he said.

He and his team will now be focusing on the UK market via Armit and also Oeno, which was the first to introduce the wine to the UK market.













