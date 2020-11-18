France and the US top Robert Parker’s inaugural Top 100 Wine Discoveries List

By Jo Gilbert

France and the US cap off a new list of wines from Robert Parker Wine Advocate, which aims to identify the next big icon wines and trends from around the globe.

Following on from the successful launch of last year’s “top ten wine discoveries” at the New York Matter of Taste event, the review team at US-based Robert Parker Wine Advocate has now taken its hunt for new discoveries one step further by announcing its best newly discovered, under-the-radar wines of the year.

France and the US came out on top, both taking up 20 of the 100 spots on a list which aims to identify “the taste of the new generation”.

Wines were judged against criteria that showed they offered something “outside the mainstream” or are new, with a focus on innovation in the areas of sustainability and terroir.

This included plenty of wineries in Old World regions such as France and Italy, as well as the new. The US has emerged as one of wine’s “most innovative frontiers”, the team said.

A number of lesser-known grape varieties in non-traditional growing regions also feature alongside renowned marques that are making significant innovations in and out of the vineyard.

“The results of our assessment highlighted to us that there are wines that are not necessarily our top-scoring wines, but have compelling stories behind the bottle,” Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW, Robert Parker Wine Advocate editor-in-chief, said.

“Even if the labels are not at all new, what’s happening behind those famous names and all that regional tradition is occasionally quite innovative. These stories and innovations are what consumers are increasingly motivated by when they seek out new discoveries – hence the creation of what we offer our readers as our Top 100 Wine Discoveries.”

The list was compiled from over 30,000 wines reviewed by 10 wine critics at Robert Parker between October 2019 and October 2020.

Alongside innovation, wines had to demonstrate attributes including value, age-worthiness and sustainability.

The new list complements the 100-point rating system developed by Robert Parker Wine Advocate back in 1978, which became the benchmark for wine judging on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1980s and 1990s.

The full list is included in alphabetical order here:







Country Region Wine Name Vintage Argentina Patagonia Chacra Chardonnay 2018 Australia Clare Valley Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato Vermentino 2019 Australia Margaret River Evoi Reserve Chardonnay 2018 Australia McLaren Vale D'Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch Mencia 2018 Australia Swan Valley Corymbia Chenin Blanc 2019 Australia Swan Valley Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat NV Austria Kamptal Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling Zöbinger Ried Heiligenstein Alte Reben 1ÖTW 2018 Austria Südsteiermark Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc Reserve IZ 2015 Austria Wachau Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Wachstum Bodenstein 2018 Canada British Columbia CheckMate Queen's Advantage Chardonnay 2016 Chile Limari Valley Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir 2018 Chile Malleco Valley Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay 2018 China Hebei Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng 2014 China Shandong Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay 2018 Cyprus Cyprus Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine Press 2017 France Alsace Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg Luft 2016 France Beaujolais Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages Les Vignes de Lantignié 2019 France Bordeaux Chateau Asphodele 2019 France Bordeaux, Lalande de Pomerol Les Champs Libres 2017 France Bordeaux, Margaux Chateau Palmer 2017 France Bordeaux, Pessac-Leognan Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion 2017 France Bordeaux, Pomerol Chateau Séraphine 2017 France Bordeaux, Saint-Emilion Chateau La Gaffeliere 2017 France Burgundy Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru Meix Cadot Vieilles Vignes 2018 France Burgundy Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay 1er Cru Les Gravières 2018 France Burgundy Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er Cru Clos de Champs Martin Cuvée Carline 2018 France Burgundy Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Caillerets 2017 France Burgundy Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits Le Prieuré 2018 France Champagne Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric Bouchard) Blanc de Noirs Côte de Val Vilaine 2017 France Languedoc Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés 2018 France Northern Rhone Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage Marsanne Vieilles Vignes 2017 France Northern Rhone Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie Unnamed Cuvée 2018 France Roussillon Oiseau Rebelle Vin de France P'tit Rebelle ClanGrenGris 2017 France Southern Rhone Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf du Pape F601 2018 France Vouvray Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg Sec 2019 Germany Franken Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder Hundsrück GG 2018 Germany Mosel Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat Auslese *** (White Capsule) 2018 Germany Mosel Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier 2018 Germany Mosel Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett 2019 Germany Rheingau Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken Landgeflecht Unikat 2015 Germany Rheingau Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano 2018 Germany Rheinhessen Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer Stein 2018 Greece Evia Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie 2018 Greece Santorini Karamolegos Winery Papas 2016 Greece Drama Oenops XinomavRaw 2018 Italy Alto Adige Valle Isarco Köfererhof Kerner 2018 Italy Barolo Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni 2016 Italy Campania, Roccamonfina I Cacciagalli Phos 2017 Italy Colli Tortonesi Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 2016 Italy Etna Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico 2016 Italy Etna Tasca d'Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V. 2016 Italy Greco di Tufo Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto 2017 Italy Langhe Nebbiolo G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C. 2019 Italy Sicily, Terre Siciliane Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana 2016 Italy Toscana Duemani G. Punto 2018 Italy Toscana Castello dei Rampolla Liù 2018 Italy Valdaro di Sopra, Tuscany Petrolo Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C 2018 Lebanon Lebanon Ixsir EL 2011 New Zealand Canterbury Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir 2017 New Zealand Hawke's Bay Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay 2018 Portugal Bairrada Filipa Pato Nossa Missão 2016 Portugal Douro Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva 2017 Portugal Porto Kopke White Colheita Port 1940 South Africa 65% Franschhoek & 35% Robertson Colmant Absolu NV South Africa Bot River Beaumont Family Wines New Baby 2017 South Africa Stellenbosch Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault 2017 South Africa Tulbagh Pasarene Union 2016 Spain Bierzo Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión 2018 Spain Bierzo Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana 2018 Spain Canary Islands Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos

Malvasía Aromática Naturalmente Dulce 2017 Spain Galicia Fedellos do Couto Bastarda 2018 Spain Gredos Soto y Manrique La Mira 2018 Spain Jerez Bodegas San Francisco Javier

Fino Viña Corrales Pago Balbaína NV Spain Jumilla Micrit Caliza Micrit 2018 Spain Manchuela Ponce Red 2018 Spain Navarra Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Corral del Mate 2018 Spain Rias Baixas Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro 2018 Spain Ribera del Duero Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera 2016 Spain Valencia Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta 2018 Switzerland Valais Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine de Fully 2018 USA California Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment 2018 USA California, Central Coast Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record 2018 USA Napa Valley Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy Metal 2018 USA Napa Valley Modus Operandi Antithesis 2018 USA Napa Valley Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee 2018 USA Napa Valley Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red Blend MMXVII 2017 USA North Fork, Long Island, New York The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD 2005 USA Paso Robles Benom Origin 2017 USA Paso Robles Giornata Fiano 2019 USA Red Mountain Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain 2017 USA San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley Lady of the Sunshine Chevey 2019 USA Santa Cruz Mountains Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail Vineyard 2018 USA Sonoma County, Russian River Valley Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir Troubadour 2017 USA Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast 2018 USA Virginia Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng 2019 USA Walla Walla Valley Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard Syrah 2017 USA Walla Walla Valley Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard Red Wine 2018 USA Willamette Valley 00 Wines Chardonnay VGW 2018 USA Willamette Valley Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik Vineyard 2018 USA Yakima Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa 2017







