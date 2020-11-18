France and the US top Robert Parker’s inaugural Top 100 Wine Discoveries List

France and the US cap off a new list of wines from Robert Parker Wine Advocate, which aims to identify the next big icon wines and trends from around the globe.
Following on from the successful launch of last year’s “top ten wine discoveries” at the New York Matter of Taste event, the review team at US-based Robert Parker Wine Advocate has now taken its hunt for new discoveries one step further by announcing its best newly discovered, under-the-radar wines of the year.
France and the US came out on top, both taking up 20 of the 100 spots on a list which aims to identify “the taste of the new generation”.
Wines were judged against criteria that showed they offered something “outside the mainstream” or are new, with a focus on innovation in the areas of sustainability and terroir.
This included plenty of wineries in Old World regions such as France and Italy, as well as the new. The US has emerged as one of wine’s “most innovative frontiers”, the team said.
A number of lesser-known grape varieties in non-traditional growing regions also feature alongside renowned marques that are making significant innovations in and out of the vineyard.
“The results of our assessment highlighted to us that there are wines that are not necessarily our top-scoring wines, but have compelling stories behind the bottle,” Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW, Robert Parker Wine Advocate editor-in-chief, said.
“Even if the labels are not at all new, what’s happening behind those famous names and all that regional tradition is occasionally quite innovative. These stories and innovations are what consumers are increasingly motivated by when they seek out new discoveries – hence the creation of what we offer our readers as our Top 100 Wine Discoveries.”
The list was compiled from over 30,000 wines reviewed by 10 wine critics at Robert Parker between October 2019 and October 2020.
Alongside innovation, wines had to demonstrate attributes including value, age-worthiness and sustainability.
The new list complements the 100-point rating system developed by Robert Parker Wine Advocate back in 1978, which became the benchmark for wine judging on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1980s and 1990s.
The full list is included in alphabetical order here:
|
Country
|
Region
|
Wine Name
|
Vintage
|
Argentina
|
Patagonia
|
Chacra Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Australia
|
Clare Valley
|
Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato Vermentino
|
2019
|
Australia
|
Margaret River
|
Evoi Reserve Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Australia
|
McLaren Vale
|
D'Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch Mencia
|
2018
|
Australia
|
Swan Valley
|
Corymbia Chenin Blanc
|
2019
|
Australia
|
Swan Valley
|
Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat
|
NV
|
Austria
|
Kamptal
|
Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling Zöbinger Ried Heiligenstein Alte Reben 1ÖTW
|
2018
|
Austria
|
Südsteiermark
|
Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc Reserve IZ
|
2015
|
Austria
|
Wachau
|
Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Wachstum Bodenstein
|
2018
|
Canada
|
British Columbia
|
CheckMate Queen's Advantage Chardonnay
|
2016
|
Chile
|
Limari Valley
|
Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir
|
2018
|
Chile
|
Malleco Valley
|
Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay
|
2018
|
China
|
Hebei
|
Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng
|
2014
|
China
|
Shandong
|
Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Cyprus
|
Cyprus
|
Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine Press
|
2017
|
France
|
Alsace
|
Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg Luft
|
2016
|
France
|
Beaujolais
|
Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages Les Vignes de Lantignié
|
2019
|
France
|
Bordeaux
|
Chateau Asphodele
|
2019
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Lalande de Pomerol
|
Les Champs Libres
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Margaux
|
Chateau Palmer
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Pessac-Leognan
|
Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Pomerol
|
Chateau Séraphine
|
2017
|
France
|
Bordeaux, Saint-Emilion
|
Chateau La Gaffeliere
|
2017
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru Meix Cadot Vieilles Vignes
|
2018
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay 1er Cru Les Gravières
|
2018
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er Cru Clos de Champs Martin Cuvée Carline
|
2018
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Caillerets
|
2017
|
France
|
Burgundy
|
Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits Le Prieuré
|
2018
|
France
|
Champagne
|
Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric Bouchard) Blanc de Noirs Côte de Val Vilaine
|
2017
|
France
|
Languedoc
|
Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés
|
2018
|
France
|
Northern Rhone
|
Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage Marsanne Vieilles Vignes
|
2017
|
France
|
Northern Rhone
|
Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie Unnamed Cuvée
|
2018
|
France
|
Roussillon
|
Oiseau Rebelle Vin de France P'tit Rebelle ClanGrenGris
|
2017
|
France
|
Southern Rhone
|
Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf du Pape F601
|
2018
|
France
|
Vouvray
|
Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg Sec
|
2019
|
Germany
|
Franken
|
Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder Hundsrück GG
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Mosel
|
Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat Auslese *** (White Capsule)
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Mosel
|
Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Mosel
|
Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett
|
2019
|
Germany
|
Rheingau
|
Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken Landgeflecht Unikat
|
2015
|
Germany
|
Rheingau
|
Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano
|
2018
|
Germany
|
Rheinhessen
|
Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer Stein
|
2018
|
Greece
|
Evia
|
Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie
|
2018
|
Greece
|
Santorini
|
Karamolegos Winery Papas
|
2016
|
Greece
|
Drama
|
Oenops XinomavRaw
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Alto Adige Valle Isarco
|
Köfererhof Kerner
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Barolo
|
Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Campania, Roccamonfina
|
I Cacciagalli Phos
|
2017
|
Italy
|
Colli Tortonesi
|
Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Etna
|
Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Etna
|
Tasca d'Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V.
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Greco di Tufo
|
Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto
|
2017
|
Italy
|
Langhe Nebbiolo
|
G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C.
|
2019
|
Italy
|
Sicily, Terre Siciliane
|
Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana
|
2016
|
Italy
|
Toscana
|
Duemani G. Punto
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Toscana
|
Castello dei Rampolla Liù
|
2018
|
Italy
|
Valdaro di Sopra, Tuscany
|
Petrolo Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C
|
2018
|
Lebanon
|
Lebanon
|
Ixsir EL
|
2011
|
New Zealand
|
Canterbury
|
Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir
|
2017
|
New Zealand
|
Hawke's Bay
|
Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay
|
2018
|
Portugal
|
Bairrada
|
Filipa Pato Nossa Missão
|
2016
|
Portugal
|
Douro
|
Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva
|
2017
|
Portugal
|
Porto
|
Kopke White Colheita Port
|
1940
|
South Africa
|
65% Franschhoek & 35% Robertson
|
Colmant Absolu
|
NV
|
South Africa
|
Bot River
|
Beaumont Family Wines New Baby
|
2017
|
South Africa
|
Stellenbosch
|
Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault
|
2017
|
South Africa
|
Tulbagh
|
Pasarene Union
|
2016
|
Spain
|
Bierzo
|
Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Bierzo
|
Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Canary Islands
|
Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos
|
2017
|
Spain
|
Galicia
|
Fedellos do Couto Bastarda
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Gredos
|
Soto y Manrique La Mira
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Jerez
|
Bodegas San Francisco Javier
|
NV
|
Spain
|
Jumilla
|
Micrit Caliza Micrit
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Manchuela
|
Ponce Red
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Navarra
|
Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Corral del Mate
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Rias Baixas
|
Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro
|
2018
|
Spain
|
Ribera del Duero
|
Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera
|
2016
|
Spain
|
Valencia
|
Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta
|
2018
|
Switzerland
|
Valais
|
Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine de Fully
|
2018
|
USA
|
California
|
Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment
|
2018
|
USA
|
California, Central Coast
|
Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy Metal
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Modus Operandi Antithesis
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee
|
2018
|
USA
|
Napa Valley
|
Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red Blend MMXVII
|
2017
|
USA
|
North Fork, Long Island, New York
|
The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD
|
2005
|
USA
|
Paso Robles
|
Benom Origin
|
2017
|
USA
|
Paso Robles
|
Giornata Fiano
|
2019
|
USA
|
Red Mountain
|
Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain
|
2017
|
USA
|
San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley
|
Lady of the Sunshine Chevey
|
2019
|
USA
|
Santa Cruz Mountains
|
Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail Vineyard
|
2018
|
USA
|
Sonoma County, Russian River Valley
|
Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir Troubadour
|
2017
|
USA
|
Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast
|
Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast
|
2018
|
USA
|
Virginia
|
Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng
|
2019
|
USA
|
Walla Walla Valley
|
Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard Syrah
|
2017
|
USA
|
Walla Walla Valley
|
Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard Red Wine
|
2018
|
USA
|
Willamette Valley
|
00 Wines Chardonnay VGW
|
2018
|
USA
|
Willamette Valley
|
Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik Vineyard
|
2018
|
USA
|
Yakima
|
Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa
|
2017