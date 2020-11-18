Subscriber login Close [x]
France and the US top Robert Parker’s inaugural Top 100 Wine Discoveries List

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 November, 2020

France and the US cap off a new list of wines from Robert Parker Wine Advocate, which aims to identify the next big icon wines and trends from around the globe.

Following on from the successful launch of last year’s “top ten wine discoveries” at the New York Matter of Taste event, the review team at US-based Robert Parker Wine Advocate has now taken its hunt for new discoveries one step further by announcing its best newly discovered, under-the-radar wines of the year.

France and the US came out on top, both taking up 20 of the 100 spots on a list which aims to identify “the taste of the new generation”.

Wines were judged against criteria that showed they offered something “outside the mainstream” or are new, with a focus on innovation in the areas of sustainability and terroir.

This included plenty of wineries in Old World regions such as France and Italy, as well as the new. The US has emerged as one of wine’s “most innovative frontiers”, the team said.

A number of lesser-known grape varieties in non-traditional growing regions also feature alongside renowned marques that are making significant innovations in and out of the vineyard.

“The results of our assessment highlighted to us that there are wines that are not necessarily our top-scoring wines, but have compelling stories behind the bottle,” Lisa Perrotti-Brown MW, Robert Parker Wine Advocate editor-in-chief, said.

“Even if the labels are not at all new, what’s happening behind those famous names and all that regional tradition is occasionally quite innovative. These stories and innovations are what consumers are increasingly motivated by when they seek out new discoveries – hence the creation of what we offer our readers as our Top 100 Wine Discoveries.”

The list was compiled from over 30,000 wines reviewed by 10 wine critics at Robert Parker between October 2019 and October 2020.

Alongside innovation, wines had to demonstrate attributes including value, age-worthiness and sustainability.

The new list complements the 100-point rating system developed by Robert Parker Wine Advocate back in 1978, which became the benchmark for wine judging on both sides of the Atlantic in the 1980s and 1990s.

The full list is included in alphabetical order here:



Country

Region

Wine Name

Vintage

Argentina

Patagonia

Chacra Chardonnay

2018

Australia

Clare Valley

Koerner Gullyview Vineyard Pigato Vermentino

2019

Australia

Margaret River

Evoi Reserve Chardonnay

2018

Australia

McLaren Vale

D'Arenberg The Anthropocene Epoch Mencia

2018

Australia

Swan Valley

Corymbia Chenin Blanc

2019

Australia

Swan Valley

Faber Vineyard Grand Muscat

NV

Austria

Kamptal

Weingut Bründlmayer Riesling Zöbinger Ried Heiligenstein Alte Reben 1ÖTW

2018

Austria

Südsteiermark

Tement Ried Zieregg Sauvignon Blanc Reserve IZ

2015

Austria

Wachau

Prager Grüner Veltliner Smaragd Wachstum Bodenstein

2018

Canada

British Columbia

CheckMate Queen's Advantage Chardonnay 

2016

Chile

Limari Valley

Tabalí Talinay Pai Pinot Noir

2018

Chile

Malleco Valley

Baettig Selección de Parcelas Los Primos Chardonnay

2018

China

Hebei

Domaine Franco Chinois Petit Manseng 

2014

China

Shandong

Chateau Nine Peaks Qi Chardonnay

2018

Cyprus

Cyprus

Vouni Panayia Woman in the Wine Press

2017

France

Alsace

Valentin Zusslin Pinot Noir Bollenberg Luft

2016

France

Beaujolais

Jean-Marc Burgaud Beaujolais-Villages Les Vignes de Lantignié

2019

France

Bordeaux

Chateau Asphodele

2019

France

Bordeaux, Lalande de Pomerol

Les Champs Libres

2017

France

Bordeaux, Margaux

Chateau Palmer

2017

France

Bordeaux, Pessac-Leognan

Chateau Les Carmes Haut-Brion

2017

France

Bordeaux, Pomerol

Chateau Séraphine

2017

France

Bordeaux, Saint-Emilion

Chateau La Gaffeliere

2017

France

Burgundy

Domaine Dureuil-Janthial Rully 1er Cru Meix Cadot Vieilles Vignes

2018

France

Burgundy

Domaine Jean-Marc Vincent Santenay 1er Cru Les Gravières

2018

France

Burgundy

Domaine Bruno Lorenzon Mercurey 1er Cru Clos de Champs Martin Cuvée Carline

2018

France

Burgundy

Domaine Lamy-Caillat Chassagne-Montrachet 1er Cru Les Caillerets

2017

France

Burgundy

Aurélien Verdet Bourgogne Hautes-Côtes de Nuits Le Prieuré

2018

France

Champagne

Champagne Roses de Jeanne (Cédric Bouchard) Blanc de Noirs Côte de Val Vilaine 

2017

France

Languedoc

Chateau Montfin Corbières Vincent Sans Sulfites Ajoutés

2018

France

Northern Rhone

Stephane Rousset Crozes Hermitage Marsanne Vieilles Vignes

2017

France

Northern Rhone

Benjamin et David Duclaux Cote Rotie Unnamed Cuvée

2018

France

Roussillon

Oiseau Rebelle Vin de France P'tit Rebelle ClanGrenGris

2017

France

Southern Rhone

Domaine Isabel Ferrando Chateauneuf du Pape F601

2018

France

Vouvray

Domaine Huet Vouvray Clos du Bourg Sec 

2019

Germany

Franken

Weingut Rudolf Fürst Spätburgunder Hundsrück GG

2018

Germany

Mosel

Markus Molitor Riesling Erdener Prälat Auslese *** (White Capsule)

2018

Germany

Mosel

Jakob Tennstedt Waldportier

2018

Germany

Mosel

Max Ferd. Richter Wehlener Sonnenuhr Riesling Kabinett

2019

Germany

Rheingau

Peter Jakob Kühn Riesling Trocken Landgeflecht Unikat

2015

Germany

Rheingau

Robert Weil Riesling Monte Vacano

2018

Germany

Rheinhessen

Weingut Saalwächter Silvaner Grauer Stein

2018

Greece

Evia

Vriniotis Assyrtiko Sur Lie

2018

Greece

Santorini

Karamolegos Winery Papas 

2016

Greece

Drama

Oenops XinomavRaw

2018

Italy

Alto Adige Valle Isarco 

Köfererhof Kerner  

2018

Italy

Barolo

Arnaldo Rivera Barolo Undicicomuni 

2016

Italy

Campania, Roccamonfina

I Cacciagalli Phos

2017

Italy

Colli Tortonesi

Vigne Marina Coppi Colli Tortonesi Timorasso Fausto 

2016

Italy

Etna

Tenute Bosco Etna Rosso Pre-phylloxera Vico

2016

Italy

Etna

Tasca d'Almerita Etna Rosso Contrada Sciaranuova V.V.

2016

Italy

Greco di Tufo

Tenute Capaldo Greco di Tufo Goleto

2017

Italy

Langhe Nebbiolo

G.D. Vajra Langhe Nebbiolo Claré J.C.

2019

Italy

Sicily, Terre Siciliane

Tenuta di Castellaro Nero Ossidiana

2016

Italy

Toscana

Duemani G. Punto

2018

Italy

Toscana

Castello dei Rampolla Liù

2018

Italy

Valdaro di Sopra, Tuscany

Petrolo Val d'Arno di Sopra Bòggina C

2018

Lebanon

Lebanon

Ixsir EL

2011

New Zealand

Canterbury

Greystone Vineyard Ferment Pinot Noir

2017

New Zealand

Hawke's Bay

Tony Bish Heartwood Chardonnay

2018

Portugal

Bairrada

Filipa Pato Nossa Missão

2016

Portugal

Douro

Márcio Lopes Proibido Grande Reserva 

2017

Portugal

Porto

Kopke White Colheita Port

1940

South Africa

65% Franschhoek  &  35% Robertson

Colmant Absolu

NV

South Africa

Bot River

Beaumont Family Wines New Baby

2017

South Africa

Stellenbosch

Natte Valleij Stellenbosch Cinsault

2017

South Africa

Tulbagh

Pasarene Union

2016

Spain

Bierzo

Michelini i Mufatto Post-Crucifixión

2018

Spain

Bierzo

Verónica Ortega VO Cobrana

2018

Spain

Canary Islands

Victoria Torres Pecis Viñas y Vinos
Malvasía Aromática Naturalmente Dulce

2017

Spain

Galicia

Fedellos do Couto Bastarda

2018

Spain

Gredos

Soto y Manrique La Mira

2018

Spain

Jerez

Bodegas San Francisco Javier
Fino Viña Corrales Pago Balbaína

NV

Spain

Jumilla

Micrit Caliza Micrit

2018

Spain

Manchuela

Ponce Red

2018

Spain

Navarra

Viña Zorzal Wines Punto de Fuga Corral del Mate

2018

Spain

Rias Baixas

Eulogio Pomares Castiñeiro Espadeiro

2018

Spain

Ribera del Duero

Hacienda Solano Finca Peña Lobera

2016

Spain

Valencia

Javi Revert Viticultor Simeta

2018

Switzerland

Valais

Marie-Thérèse Chappaz Grain Arvine de Fully

2018

USA

California

Desperada Sauvignon Blanc Fragment

2018

USA

California, Central Coast

Fingers Crossed Syrah Off the Record

2018

USA

Napa Valley

Hertelendy Cabernet Franc Heavy Metal

2018

USA

Napa Valley

Modus Operandi Antithesis

2018

USA

Napa Valley

Trois Noix Noisette Cuvee

2018

USA

Napa Valley

Cervantes Blacktail Proprietary Red Blend MMXVII

2017

USA

North Fork, Long Island, New York

The Lenz Winery Cuvée RD

2005

USA

Paso Robles

Benom Origin

2017

USA

Paso Robles

Giornata Fiano

2019

USA

Red Mountain

Aquilini Cabernet Sauvignon Red Mountain

2017

USA

San Luis Obispo County, Edna Valley

Lady of the Sunshine Chevey

2019

USA

Santa Cruz Mountains

Sante Arcangeli Pinot Noir Split Rail Vineyard

2018

USA

Sonoma County, Russian River Valley

Bob Cabral Wines Pinot Noir Troubadour

2017

USA

Sonoma County, Sonoma Coast

Vivier Wines Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast

2018

USA

Virginia

Glen Manor Dry Petit Manseng

2019

USA

Walla Walla Valley

Elephant Seven Yellowbird Vineyard Syrah

2017

USA

Walla Walla Valley

Echolands Winery Seven Hills Vineyard Red Wine

2018

USA

Willamette Valley

00 Wines Chardonnay VGW

2018

USA

Willamette Valley

Hundred Suns Pinot Noir Bednarik Vineyard

2018

USA

Yakima

Cairdeas Winery Caislén an Pápa

2017




