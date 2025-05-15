Subscriber login Close [x]
Waud Wines buys Slurp

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  15 May, 2025

Waud Wines has acquired online wine merchant Slurp from Freixenet Copestick, which had owned the retailer since 2017.

The acquisition is expected to boost annual sales to approximately £7m for the privately owned Waud Wines group, which specialises in wine sales, investment, trade, corporate wine tasting, wine tours and online wine sales.

Charles Waud, MD Waud of Wines, said of the acquisition: “I was approached by Robin Copestick at Freixenet Copestick at the end of 2024, who saw that the Slurp brand could be very complementary to our existing Waud Wines group of businesses. Following our two acquisitions in 2024 of Handford Wines and then Wine Walls and Wine Emotion, we saw the opportunity to also have a comprehensive and exciting online offering.

“We are retaining all commercial Slurp staff and are excited to be working with the core range of products from Freixenet Copestick, as well as adding a number of new lines from the Waud Wines stable, and further afield.”

Robin Copestick, representing Slurp, added: "I have greatly admired the Waud Wines business for a long time. So much so that I have been a customer for many years.

“While Freixenet Copestick has really enjoyed our time owning Slurp Wines, we recognised that this is not our core business and also that a company like Waud Wines is much better placed to help Slurp really achieve its potential.

“It is brilliant that our core staff will be retained by Waud Wines and that our key brands will continue to have such a brilliant online presence."

Slurp was one of the early movers into the world of online wine sales – and continues to offer a wide selection of wines from all over the world.



