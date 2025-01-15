Gordon Ramsay Restaurants and WSET partner

By Hamish Graham

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants and WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) have partnered to offer WSET’s Level 1 and 2 awards at the group’s Gordon Ramsay Academy in Woking, Surrey.

The Academy, which offers guests the chance to enhance their cookery skills whether at a novice or advanced level, now extends its offerings to wine education through the partnership. The Level 1 award is a one-day course aimed at beginners, while the three-day Level 2 course is aimed at helping wine enthusiasts enhance their knowledge.

The newly announced wine courses will be led by Gordon Ramsay Restaurants’ Group's wine education team members as well as certified WSET educators (and twin brothers) Augusto and Alberto Gherardi (pictured).

Read more: Hallgarten continues portfolio expansion with Italian additions

The Gordon Ramsay Academy initially achieved Level 1, 2 and 3 WSET approved status to train the wider restaurant group’s staff, but it now is going ahead with the expanded vision of providing these courses to its guests. Although Level 1 and 2 is the initial offering, the Academy hopes to begin to offer Level 3 awards during 2025.

Andy Wenlock, CEO for Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, is energised by the prospect of providing the accredited wine courses:

“Since opening our doors in 2021, the Gordon Ramsay Academy has been a hub for people of all ages to come and further grow their passion for food and beverage. We’re delighted to be partnering with WSET to deliver their world-class education in our home in Woking, whether that is for the everyday wine enthusiast or a professional in the field.

"Initially with the goal of providing further education for our restaurant and support office teams, the arrival of WSET at Gordon Ramsay Academy in Woking is a hugely exciting development in our curriculum, offering not just to our team, but also our guests an opportunity to hone their wine knowledge in a more formalised way,” he says.

To find out more about Gordon Ramsay Academy's new WSET courses you can visit here.