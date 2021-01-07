Subscriber login Close [x]
Enotria unveils details of premium WSET course

By Lisa Riley
Published:  07 January, 2021

Enotria & Coe has unveiled the details of its premium WSET course launching this month.

Named Petrichor Club, the course has been designed to provide enthusiasts with a formal training and qualification in wine and spirits (through the WSET), with the nine-week course delivered by WSET-certified tutors, and the final exam certified by the WSET.

As a fully digital course, Petrichor Club comprises one scheduled group session per week (optional – as recordings of the sessions are also online for those seeking to study at their own pace and on their own schedule) and flexible tutor office hours for one-on-one tuition.

Upon enrolment, 36 full bottles of wine are sent to each student to taste at home (total value over £900) along with a Vacuvin preservation system so that students can enjoy tasting and learning during the sessions, while also maintaining the wines from each week’s course to enjoy with their friends and family at a later date.

Members signing up to the spirits course, will receive 31 full bottles of spirits.

The combination of Enotria’s wine list and spirits portfolio and the access to “high calibre educators” would assure discerning drinkers that “they are gaining access to the highest quality drinks education package on the market”, said Sam Thackeray, MD, Enotria & Coe

“Wine doesn’t belong in a sterile classroom. Through Petrichor Club, you can now learn, taste, gain new knowledge, and articulate your senses in a flexible way that works for modern lifestyles. Petrichor Club gives you everything to acquire and exercise your newfound knowledge in style,” he said. 

Following the course, each member gets a lifetime discount of 20% off all purchases from The Great Wine Co and a lifetime discount of 10% off all purchases from Spirits Kiosk (both Enotria-owned, with specialist e-commerce sites that deliver direct to doorsteps nationwide).

Last month, Harpers caught up with Enotria & Coe CEO Troy Christensen as part of our New Horizons Q&A series, canvassing drinks businesses as to their predictions for trade deep into this year. 

 






