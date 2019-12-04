Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET unveils Outstanding Alumni Award nominees

By Lisa Riley
Published:  04 December, 2019

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced the five nominees for its 2019 Outstanding Alumni Award.

Chosen by the WSET International Alumni Advisory Board, this year’s nominees are - Spanish wine specialist for Jancisrobinson.com Ferran Centelles; Shanghai-based Liwen Hao – the first Chinese wine critic to join Robert Parker’s team; MW student and WSET educator DJ Kearney; Regine Lee MW and Jennifer Simonetti-Bryan MW.

The winner will be chosen by Diploma graduates across WSET’s global network who have been encouraged to vote for who they think should win this industry honour.

With previous winners including Sarah Jane Evans MW, Isabelle Legeron MW and Caro Maurer MW, the award aims to celebrate and nurture a WSET Diploma graduate who is notably contributing to the industry.

The winner will be announced at the WSET Awards and Graduation ceremony on 21 January 2020, which will be hosted by Honorary President, Steven Spurrier alongside WSET CEO Ian Harris.

