Hallgarten continues portfolio expansion with Italian additions

By Hamish Graham

Hallgarten & Novum Wines has announced an expansion to its already diverse Italian portfolio with the announcement of four new suppliers. The specialist wine importer says the addition of Tuscan-based Villa Saletta and Petra, Alois Lageder from Alto Adige and Prosecco producer, Masottina, will enhance its Italian range.

These four join other Italian suppliers, including Bellavista and Banfi, that were recently added to the Hallgartern roster.

Jim Wilson, portfolio director at Hallgarten & Novum Wines, is hopeful these suppliers will be welcome introductions to the importer’s range.

He said: “Italy is an area of our portfolio that we are extremely excited to develop; adding strength and depth to our core group of suppliers.



“With Villa Saletta, we have two Chiantis from a 700-year-old estate in Tuscany which is being renovated as part of a stunning transformation to it and the surrounding area; Alois Lageder embodies sustainability and family values at its sixth-generation family-operated winery; Tuscan producer, Petra, [has an] awe-inspiring winery created by Swiss architect Mario Botta; and Masottina is a premium producer of Prosecco, based in the heart of Conegliano Valdobbiadene”.

The enthusiasm is shared by its new suppliers with David Landini (pictured, second from left), head winemaker at Villa Saletta, commenting: “Villa Saletta is thrilled to join Hallgarten Wines in this exciting new partnership. Hallgarten Wines, with over 90 years of experience as one of the UK’s leading specialist wine distributors, is recognised for its curated portfolio of high-quality wines and its strong connections across the industry. Their incredible team combines expertise with a passion for wine, making them an ideal partner to help Villa Saletta engage with the finest offerings of the wine world in the UK.”

All wines from each of the new suppliers to Hallgarten’s Italian portfolio will be available to taste at Hallgarten Wines’ two-day annual tasting later this month. The event will be hosted at Old Billingsgate in London, on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 January, where the newly expanded Italian range will be shown alongside over 1,000 wines from the importer’s portfolio.









