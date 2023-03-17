Jascots adds Sartarelli to portfolio

By Andrew Catchpole

Jascots Wine Merchants has added producer Sartarelli to its 750-strong portfolio, strengthening its Italian reach with this Marche-based estate.

Sartarelli, which is located in Poggio San Marcello, in the heartlands of DOC Verdicchio dei Castelli di Jesi Classico territory, is unusual for an Italian winery in that it focuses exclusively on single varietal production.

The winery is known for being innovative, having pioneered in 2013 a system it calls Sartarelli.ZERO, delivering a method of cultivation that ensures no synthetic chemical residue is found in either the grapes or the wine. This underpins a strict and ongoing adherence to sustainable principles.

Martina Pokorná, Italy buyer at Jascots, said: “We are very pleased to be welcoming the Sartarelli family into the Jascots portfolio. Their innovative attitude to sustainability in winemaking, all while honouring the company legacy, is admirable, making them a great addition to our wide Italian line-up.”

That legacy reaches back to the 1970s, when baker Ferrucio Sartarelli changed career to follow his dream of making wine, purchasing land and planting vines, paving the way for the now third generation of family that run the estate, Caterina and Tommaso Sartarelli.

They continue the family vision of “elevating Verdicchio by making high-quality wines with international recognition”, in keeping with the company's tagline 'In Verdicchio Veritas'.

The wines available from Jascots and Jascots at home are: Sartarelli Classico; Sartarelli Tralivio; Sartarelli Balciana; and Sartarelli Passito.









