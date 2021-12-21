Subscriber login Close [x]
WoodWinters adds historic Veneto estate to portfolio

By James Lawrence
Published:  21 December, 2021

Tenuta Santa Maria di Gaetano Bertani, a leading winery in the Veneto region, has become the newest member of the WoodWinters portfolio.

The Scottish independent will be exclusively responsible for distributing the wines of Tenuta Santa Maria, which include, Amarone, Soave and IGT wines.

The family-owned estate was founded by brothers Gaetano & Giovanni Battista Bertani in the 19th century, becoming the first in the region to bottle and sell Veronese wines, such as Valpolicella Ripasso, Recioto and Soave on a larger scale, also credited with introducing the word Amarone. 

Growing into a major exporter, the brand is now sold all over the world, run by the descendants of founding brother Gaetano. Now in its sixth generation, the Bertani enterprise continues in the tradition of one of the oldest winemaking families in Italy, with an established history of excellence.

“Tenuta Santa Maria is a pristine family estate with a long and distinguished history helmed by Giovanni and Guglielmo, great-great-grandson of founding brother Gaetano. Their properties are located both in Arbizzano di Negrar - one of the best fractions of one of the best zones of the Classica, with high altitude holdings in Ca’ del Merlo - and the Illasi valley where they produce Soave and IGT wines,” said Gordon Forrest of WoodWinters.

“Not weighted down with the past, this was the estate where the name Amarone was coined in 1936. They are also progressive with organic conversion amongst the developments since the sale of the Bertani group.”



