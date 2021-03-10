Jascots adds Campania producer Mastroberardino

By Lisa Riley

Jascots Wine Merchants has added Campania producer Mastroberardino to its Italian portfolio.

The eight-strong range taken on by Jascots includes Radici Taurasi 2016 and Radici Taurasi Riserva 2014 as well as a selection of the estates’ white wines from Fiano di Avellino, Falanghina del Sannio and Greco di Tufo.

“Mastroberardino’s wines are without doubt the finest wines I’ve tasted from the region,” said Alastair Pyatt, Jascots’ head of purchasing.

“Extraordinarily complex, elegant and persistent, the whole team is enormously excited to be able to present such expertly crafted wines.”

Piero Mastroberardino added: “We are delighted to be working with the dynamic team at Jascots, and we really look forward to sharing our wines with their customers.”

With roots dating back to the 1750s, Mastroberardino’s rise to global prominence came in the 1960’s under the stewardship of Antonio Mastroberardino who was responsible for resurrecting native ancient grape varieties; Fiano, Greco di Tufo, and Aglianico – restoring vineyards that had been decimated by phylloxera and re-planted with commercial, international varieties.

On sale now, the full range available from Jascots comprises Mastro Campania Greco 2019, Falanghina del Sannio 2019, Fiano di Avellino 2019, Novaserra Greco di Tufo 2019, Irpinia Aglianico 2019, Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio 2019, Radici Taurasi 2016 and Radici Taurasi Riserva 2014.

The new addition to Jascots’ portfolio marks the first newcomer since Freixenet Copestick purchased the assets and the business from the administrators in December.

