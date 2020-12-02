Jascots slides into administration

By Lisa Riley

On-trade supplier Jascots Wine Merchants has gone into administration, Harpers has learned.

Matthew Wild and Matthew Haw were appointed joint administrators of the business on 30 November.

The move comes at a time when the already hard hit hospitality sector, and its supply chain, has had to contend with Covid-induced lockdowns and tough restriction.

In a bid to find alternative revenue streams, towards the end of March the specialist importer and distributor announced it was switching its focus to home-delivery and wholesale retail after sales plummeted from 85% of ‘normal’ to zero in the space of four days, marking the latest on-trade supplier at the time to reorientate its business strategy.

In April, it followed this up with the launch of a full ecommerce site selling direct to consumers across the UK, offering a range of over three hundred exclusive wines sold at ‘normal trade prices’.

Founded in 1990 Jascots has grown to a turnover of more than £9m following a management buyout in 2016.

As part of its sustainability focus, it has grown its portfolio to include a large number of organic, biodynamic and otherwise sustainable wine producers while reducing its own carbon footprint by almost 20% per bottle of wine sold.

Its on-trade customers include Social Eating House, La Trompette and 67 Pall Mall.