Jascot’s pivots towards e-commerce amid Covid-19 angst

By Lisa Riley

On-trade wine supplier Jascots has launched a full ecommerce site selling direct to consumers across the UK.

Live now, the site offers a range of over three hundred exclusive wines sold at ‘normal trade prices’, with Jascots promising “rapid home delivery” of three days.

The launch follows Jascots as a team committing to “ensure that we would all still be together to support our customers” when the on-trade emerges from the current lockdown, said managing partner Miles MacInnes.

“We are so lucky to have many amazing partners across the wine world as well as in other areas of our business. It is only with the generous support of our long-term web partners that we have been able to launch in record time our new e-commerce site,” he said.

Since Jascots started making its wines available to the general public following the lockdown, it said it has won over 850 new customers, adding it will continue to offer its trade prices to “this loyal band of supporters ongoing as a gesture of its immense gratitude to those that have supported the company in this extremely challenging time”.

Jascots latest initiative to pivot away from the on-trade follows the company switching its focus to home-delivery and wholesale retail in late March as the on-trade was shut down.

Founded in 1991, Jascots on-trade customers include Social Eating House, La Trompette and 67 Pall Mall.

Last week, IWSR snapshot research revealed ecommerce sales of beer, wine and spirits in the UK had surged 50% (volume) in the first week of lockdown compared to the same period last year.



