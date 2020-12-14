Jascots snapped up by Freixenet Copestick

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet Copestick has announce that it has purchased the assets and business of Jascots Wine Merchants from the administrators.

As reported by Harpers, Jascots appointed Matthew Wild and Matthew Haw as joint administrators of the business on 30 November.

As part of the purchase, all current Jascots employees will transfer to a new business which will trade as Jascots Wine Limited.

Damian Clarke, MD of Freixenet Copestick, said: “Jascots is a well respected wine supplier which throughits superb portfolio of exclusive wines, exceptional service and leadership in sustainability has established itself as a supplier of choice to some of the best restaurants, hotels and caterers in London and beyond.

“As the only wholly on-trade specific independent wine merchant in the UK, coronavirus was particularly challenging to Jascots. Despite their swift and successful diversification into direct to consumer and independent off-trade the severity of market conditions proved insurmountable for them.”

Freixenet Copestick said Jascots would continue to offer a "carefully curated portfolio of premium wines" and would retain its focus on "finding and supporting small sustainable growers around the world".

The business wouldl also continue to operate from its North London base ensuring continuity of the “exceptional service for which the business is known”, it added.

As part of Henkell Freixenet, Freixenet Copestick said it was well placed to provide financial and other support to Jascots, helping it “continue its development into the future”.

Henkell Freixenet own wineries across Europe and in the USA, with some of the company’s broad portfolio of wines expected to be appealing to the leading hospitality providers served by Jascots.

By owning Jascots Wine Limited, Freixenet Copestick will now be a supplier to most sectors of the UK wine trade as well as having a growing business in Southern Ireland.