Alliance and H2Vin launch 2023 Burgundy en primeur

By Jo Gilbert

Alliance Wine is launching its first fully fledged Burgundy en primeur campaign thanks to the integration of wines from the newly acquired H2Vin portfolio.

Today (13 January), marks the launch of the first combined Alliance Wine and H2Vin Burgundy en primeur campaign since the latter was purchased in the second half of last year.

Nearly 350 wines from over 30 of Burgundy’s top producers will now come together in a joint showing which demonstrates the two business’s combined ‘strength and depth’.

“We are very proud to be offering, for the first time, a full en primeur campaign from Burgundy,” Ned Llewellyn, sales director Alliance Wine, said.

“Our recent acquisition of H2Vin last autumn has provided a wealth of knowledge, new connections and expertise. It is exciting to be working on the opportunities this has opened up for us.”

Burgundy en primeur dominates the trade diary at the beginning of January, with others such as Thorman Hunt, Bancroft Wines and Flint Wines all geared up to launch this week.

Alliance’s most recent gambit into Burgundy en primeur began with a trip to the region guided by Christian Honorez, director of fine wine at Alliance, and Matt Wilkin MS, co-founder of H2Vin.

Now, the team is looking to launch the 2023 vintage, which is a “testament to the skill and adaptability of the region’s producers”, Honorez said.

Matt Wilkin MS, director of prestige sales at Alliance, added: “It is always a whirlwind to bring a campaign like this to market at the beginning of the year, but this time it’s even more exciting than normal knowing we have a wider audience to engage and hopefully get to share in these wonderful, lively, fresh wines from 2023. We are kicking the campaign off this week and hosting a small selective tasting on Friday 17, before wrapping everything up the following week.”

According to the joint team, many of the 2023 reds offer ripe fruit with soft tannins and attractive concentration, making them particularly approachable and enjoyable in their youth. The whites, though initially challenging, are showing balance and freshness thanks to the work of winemakers.

“With quality consistently high and prices comparable to the 2022 vintage, I believe 2023 offers excellent value and will be highly sought-after,” Honorez observed.

He added: “Despite the varied weather conditions, with cooler and wetter periods earlier in the year followed by higher temperatures around harvest, frost was avoided for the most part in 2023, and the vintage has yielded wines of remarkable quality and character.”

Elsewhere, the Wine Society is gearing up for its own expanded en primeur campaign, though with Barolo in the spotlight.

The online retailer has announced that its 2021 vintage Barolo en primeur will be 50% bigger than the previous edition when it launches tomorrow (14 January).

Featuring 61 wines from 27 producers, buyer Victoria Mason MW, has increased the range due to the quality and potential of the 2021 vintage, whilst also holding prices previously offered for 2020.

“This is a vintage Barolo lovers will want to fill their cellars with, but I also strongly believe it is the perfect opportunity for curious fine wine drinkers to dip their toe in purchasing en primeur and starting their own wine collections,” Mason said.















