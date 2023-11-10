Freixenet Copestick and Wakefield Wines announce distribution agreement

By James Bayley

South Australian family-owned winery Wakefield Wines and Freixenet Copestick have today (10 November) announced a strategic distribution partnership covering the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Founded in 1969 and situated in South Australia’s Clare Valley, Wakefield Wines is a founding member of Australia’s First Families of Wine (AFFW), a group of Australia's oldest and most respected family-owned, multi-generational wineries.

The estate is also a registered Five Star Winery in James Halliday's Australian Wine Companion 2023.

A leading wine company in the UK and Ireland and with strong omnichannel capability, Freixenet Copestick should be well-positioned to strengthen and expand Wakefield Wine’s established distribution across all channels.

Commenting on the agreement, Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick said: “We are thrilled to enter into this distribution partnership with Wakefield Wines. We were immediately impressed with their vision for the future, excellent environmental initiatives and exceptionally high-quality wines. We feel there are strong synergies across the two businesses and look forward to adding to their already impressive distribution in the UK through our omnichannel expertise.”

Mitchell Taylor, MD of Wakefield Wines, added: “The UK and Republic of Ireland have been significant markets for us since the mid-1980s and partnering with Freixenet Copestick, a name synonymous with quality and innovation, aligns well with our family’s values and vision. We are confident that this collaboration will significantly bolster our presence in the UK and Republic of Ireland and provide even more wine consumers with an array of exceptional wines that celebrate our Australian heritage.”

Current distribution partner Louis Latour will work together with Freixenet Copestick and Wakefield Wines to transition the business over the coming months. From the beginning of January 2024, Freixenet Copestick will assume full distribution responsibility.

The agreement is the latest in a number of acquisitions for Freixenet Copestick in recent years, which now offers expertise in premium on-trade through Jascots and DTC through Slurp. The most recent acquisition of Bolney Wine Estate, based in West Sussex, added premium English still and sparkling to the portfolio, in addition to a hospitality and visitors destination.







