Henry Boyes joins Freixenet Copestick

Freixenet Copestick has appointed Henry Boyes to the newly created position of buying and innovation controller.

Boyes, who announced his resignation as group wine buyer from Mitchells & Butlers in January 2020, will take up his new position in August 2020.

In his new role, Boyes’ specific remit will be to evolve the buying and wine quality capability as well as to continue to develop new brands and enhance collaborative working with partner wineries, said Freixenet Copestick.

In addition, the position would also involve a focus on the development of the portfolio of wines for online retailer Slurp, as it continued its “impressive growth” in 2020, it added.

The new position of buying and innovation controller has been created as Freixenet Copestick looked to “further bolster its already strong position in the UK on- and off-trade”, said Robin Copestick, MD of Freixenet Copestick.

“When I met Henry I was immediately struck by his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge of the industry. I knew straight away that he would be a great fit for both Freixenet Copestick and Henkell Freixenet,” he said.

With innovation at “the heart of our company, who better to help continue this ideology than Henry”, he added.

“Henry’s track record shows that not only is he innovative but also that his ideas have a proven track record of success.”

Boyes added: “I am incredibly proud of what I achieved at Mitchells & Butlers but the time was right for me to move on. I said at the time I needed a new challenge and to join Freixenet Copestick is an incredible opportunity, particularly in such an exciting new role. The company has great brands but also a thirst for innovation and I can’t wait to get started.”

Freixenet Copestick also announced an internal promotion of Alex Green to head of on-trade, gifting and Ireland, with Robert Hilton taking on a new role as head of operations.

Freixenet Copestick is poised to introduce a new range of wine this summer as part of a partnership with South African charity Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary (CFW).





