Freixenet hits £100m milestone

By Lisa Riley

Freixenet has hit £100m in RSV (retail sales value), doubling its brand value in a couple of years.

The wine brand recorded a 53% leap in sales to £100.9m for the year ending 18 April 2021, compared to the same time two years ago when the brand value stood at £54.6m, according to IRI.

Moreover, the brand is significantly outgrowing the overall wine category, which recorded 18% growth in the past year (IRI).

‘It has been a hugely successful few years for Freixenet and achieving this milestone shows the dedication of the hard working team, the support from our customers and from our loyal consumers,” said Damian Clarke, MD of UK distributor Freixenet Copestick.

“Our heritage may be in Cava but Freixenet has always been about innovation and it is through innovation that we are able to celebrate this latest achievement,” he said.

Samantha Cross, Freixenet senior brand manager, added: “This achievement is testimony to the strength of the brand and quality of the wines that are being produced.”

Holding its position as the number one sparkling brand with a £92m RSV and seeing 40% YOY growth, Freixenet is the brand adding the most value to the sparkling category at 21%, according to IRI (52 w/e to 18 April 2021).

Historically best known for its Cordon Negro Cava, Freixenet leads the Cava category as the number one brand at £23m RSV (IRI, 52 w/e to 18 April 2021).

Freixenet first expanded its portfolio outside of its Spanish roots in 2017 with the launch of its Prosecco, which now holds the number one position within the premium Prosecco category, according to IRI.

Last year, Freixenet moved into still wines with an Italian range followed by a Spanish Still Wines Collection last month.

“The performance of the sparkling wines is clear and it is an exciting time for us to take the brand further and replicate this success within the still wine category and move Freixenet forward to become a top 10 wine brand over the next few years,” said Cross.

The still wines now make up 9% of the total brand value, hitting the £8.6m RSV mark (IRI 52 w/e to 18 April 2021).