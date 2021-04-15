Subscriber login Close [x]
Freixenet adds Spanish wines to still portfolio

By Lisa Riley
Published:  15 April, 2021

Freixenet has expanded its still wine portfolio with a Spanish collection. 

Available now, the Spanish launch follows on from Freixenet’s first major push into still wine a year ago with an Italian range. 

The new collection comes in the brand’s signature diamond bottle and delivers well known Spanish wines including Sauvignon Blanc, Rosado and Rioja. 

The launch forms part of Freixenet’s ambitions to become a “key brand” within the still wines category, and replicate the number one positioning that it holds across the sparkling wines category, the company said.

“We are very excited to be launching this new product range and further expanding our wine offering within the still wine category, ensuring our customers have the perfect drink to enjoy at every occasion,” said Samantha Cross, Freixenet brand manager.

“Following the success of our move into still wines we believe that this new collection, with its stylish bottle design, will be equally desirable to our loyal customer base, as well drawing in new consumers to both the brand and category – offering consumers both a great taste experience and a stunning focal point for those celebratory moments,” she said. 

The Spanish collection is available from Ocado and slurp.co.uk (rrp: £9). 

According to IRI, Freixenet is the 13 biggest UK wine brand, up 43% year-on-year (52 w/e to 21 February 2021), with its still Italian range having claimed the position of top branded wine within the Italian still wine category, excluding own-label and tertiary labels (44 w/e to 21 February  2021). 

Comprising Pinot Grigio, Italian rosé and Chianti, the Italian range accounts for 7.5% of the Freixenet brand value.

 

 

