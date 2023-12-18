Subscriber login Close [x]
Codorníu launches first still wine range in the UK

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 December, 2023

Sparkling juggernaut Codorníu is officially expanding its portfolio in the UK with the launch of the brand’s first-ever still wine collection.

Codorníu, which is best known worldwide for its flagship Cava range, has in fact been producing still wine in Spain since the 16th century. Now, UK consumers will be able to access the still range for the first time via five single-varietal wines as part of the producer’s plans to diversify its international offer.

Starting its distribution with Amazon in the UK, two whites and three reds make up the collection: Albariño, Chardonnay, Grenache, Grenache rosé and Tempranillo. Each is notable for featuring little to no input of wood, with the focus instead placed on enabling the ‘varietal characteristic’ of each grape to shine through.

“For us, producing still wines under the Codorníu brand could be seen as a return to the winery’s origins,” head winemaker Bruno Colmer said.

“As well as a way of showcasing the unique terroir of our vineyards, diversifying our product range, and continuing to innovate.”

Available from 18 December (£10.55), the expansion of Codorníu’s still wine collection marks a strategic diversification of the company’s product range, the producer said.

The range is part of Codorníu’s commitment to ‘addressing changing consumer trends following the growing demand for ecological still wines that do not compromise on taste and accessibility’, while also showing the winery’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and growth.

Codorníu’s family winemaking roots date back to 1551, with the most key date following in 1659, when heiress Anna Codorníu’s marriage to Miquel Raventós united two wine dynasties. In 1872, Josep Raventós redirected the family business by becoming the first to produce a bottle of sparkling wine using traditional methods and combining the local varietals from Penedès, with Xarel·lo, Macabeo and Parellada. More international varieties were added later on, such as Chardonnay in 1984 and Pinot Noir in 2022.







