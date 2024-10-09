Subscriber login Close [x]
Artisanal Galician wine producer joins Bibendum portfolio

By James Bayley
Published:  09 October, 2024

Artisanal Galician wine producer Estevez Bodegas y Vinedos has joined premium wine specialist Bibendum’s portfolio. 

Five of their wines will now be available in the UK for the first time, distributed by Bibendum to the UK on-trade and to independent merchants through Walker & Wodehouse. Estevez Bodegas y Vinedos joins other Spanish producers in Bibendum’s range, which includes Vivanco and Remirez de Ganuza.

Based in Bierzo, Galicia, Estevez Bodegas y Vinedos is known for its Mencia and Godello wines. Originally exiled to Mexico during the Spanish Civil War, the family returned to Spain to start their winery. Spread over seven hectares of hillside vineyards, the winery cultivates grapes from vines that are on average 90 years old. 

Bibendum will distribute five of their wines: Versos de Valtuille Godello 2022, Versos de Valtuille Mencia 2022, Versos de Valtuille Rosado Mencia 2022, Versos de Valtuille Paraje el Rapolao 2021 and Versos de Valtuille Paraje La Vitoriana 2021.

“These are some of the best wines I have tasted from Bierzo,” said Richard Masterson, wine buyer for Spain at Bibendum. “Estevez Bodegas have a great history and produce fantastic Mencia from single vineyards, bursting with complex fruit and acidity and expressing the different terroirs perfectly.”

Damián Cánepa Gasparoli, export manager at Estevez Bodegas y Vinedos, added: “Choosing Bibendum as our exclusive importer for the UK market was not a decision taken lightly. At Estevez Bodegas y Viñedos, we firmly believe in establishing strategic partnerships that not only foster our growth but also ensure that our wines are represented with the same passion and dedication with which they are produced. 

“Bibendum’s reputation and track record, alongside their commitment to sustainability, makes them the perfect partner.”



