UK debut of Occitanie wine event highlights growing demand

By James Bayley

On Tuesday, 22 October 2024, the Experience le Sud Tasting made its UK debut in London, an event organised by the Bureau de la Région Occitanie à Londres. Created to increase visibility for Occitanie wines among UK trade professionals, the tasting focused on varietals and styles that are rapidly gaining traction in the market. The event attracted key figures from the UK wine trade, including sommeliers, importers, independent merchants and journalists, who were introduced to a wide range of wines that highlight the quality and unique identity of Occitanie.

The tasting showcased a strong selection of well-known varietals such as Picpoul de Pinet, Chardonnay and Syrah, alongside emerging styles like Carignan, which is increasingly popular due to the growth of Corbières wines. Isabelle Kanaan, executive director of the Bureau de la Région Occitanie à Londres, told Harpers: “Picpoul de Pinet has been extremely popular in the UK for the past decade. Grenache Noir, Syrah and Chardonnay are also big sellers, while Carignan is gaining traction thanks to the rise of Corbières wines.”

She attributed the success of Occitanie wines to their “excellent value for money and the high quality of the wines”, adding that they “bring the essence of the region right to your glass”.

Kanaan also pointed out the impressive recent growth in exports from the region. According to French customs data from 2023, Occitanie wine sales to the UK grew by 4.15% in volume and 9.77% in value, a contrast to the decline in French wine exports overall. She added that while “Languedoc whites, particularly Picpoul de Pinet, continue to perform well”, the key growth drivers have been “Limoux sparkling wines – both Blanquette and Crémant AOC – up 17% in volume, Corbières with a 23% increase, and Faugères, which saw a 32% rise”. She also noted the exceptional performance from the Southwest, which saw “growth close to 40%”, adding that IGP wines achieved “an 8.87% increase in volume”, in the UK.

This year’s event marks a strategic pivot in the Bureau’s UK outreach. “With the UK wine industry facing significant challenges since Covid, we’ve decided to shift our approach this year,” Sébastien du Boullay, food and wine promotions manager at the Bureau told Harpers. He explained that the event’s primary focus was to “support UK importers, agents, and retailers by helping them increase sales of Occitanie wines that are already listed”. This change is designed to provide targeted support to the UK market by facilitating sales growth and increased awareness of the region’s wines. According to du Boullay: “Our goal is to support regional producers and increase visibility for the region, not only among supermarkets but also with independent wine merchants, restaurants and wine bars.”

Looking forward, the Bureau de la Région Occitanie plans to capitalise on its annual Sud de France Top 100, its flagship tasting event curated by top UK trade experts, including supermarket buyers, independent wine merchants and leading agents. For 2025, the organisation aims to strengthen partnerships through a range of activities that include a return to the London Wine Fair, along with a networking dinner for key trade buyers and other consumer-focused initiatives. “The Top 100 competition, chaired by the Master of Wine duo Peter Richards and Susie Barrie, offers a carefully curated selection of wines that cater not only to independent merchants but also to sommeliers and journalists,” du Boullay said. “That’s the beauty of the competition – it truly appeals to a diverse audience.”

With wines from Occitanie already on the shelves of national retailers such as Majestic, Waitrose and Tesco, the Bureau plans to engage further with both large retailers and independent merchants. Occitanie wines’ food-pairing versatility, which makes them ideal for both on-trade and off-trade retail, is another factor the Bureau is keen to promote. As detailed in the event’s tasting booklet, the wines can enhance everything from light appetisers to hearty seasonal dishes, a feature that Kanaan described as “absolutely huge” for UK restaurants and wine bars. “The Occitanie region is the largest wine-producing area in the world, offering an incredible diversity of styles. You’ll find everything from light, zesty whites to complex, full-bodied reds, as well as refreshing yet intricate rosés,” she said.

The Experience le Sud Tasting also provided an opportunity to reinforce the region's sustainability efforts, which will be a key focus in upcoming years. Kanaan outlined the Bureau’s commitment to “support and spotlight producers who have demonstrated a particularly strong commitment to sustainable practices”, including those embracing organic and biodynamic farming, eco-friendly winemaking and environmental stewardship.

Reflecting on the success of this inaugural event, Kanaan expressed optimism about its potential evolution: “The Experience le Sud Tasting was a first-of-its-kind event that turned out to be very successful. We plan to review the event with our partners to explore opportunities for its evolution in the coming years.”







