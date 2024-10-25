AWL welcomes clearance for Accolade Wines merger

By James Bayley

Australian Wine Holdco Limited (AWL) has welcomed the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission's (ACCC) decision to grant merger clearance for the combination of Accolade Wines with Pernod Ricard's Australian, New Zealand and Spanish wine businesses.

The merged entity will span every continent, in the hope that the combined business will better address industry challenges and ensure a more financially sustainable future.

“We welcome the ACCC’s decision. We have worked closely with all stakeholders to progress this combination, and today's milestone takes us a step closer,” said AWL spokesperson Joshua Hartz. “Management are focused on preparations for a smooth integration of the businesses once the deal completes.”

Hartz added: “Combining Accolade Wines with the Pernod Ricard assets will create a more certain and financially sustainable future for the business, allowing us to better serve our customers in more segments and more geographies. Backed by AWL, the combined business will be better able to adapt to changing consumer tastes and meet the structural challenges facing the global wine industry.”

The transaction, still subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to be completed during the second half of 2025. Pernod Ricard has confirmed that it will sell a majority of its wine brands, including Jacob’s Creek, Stoneleigh and Campo Viejo, to AWL. These labels will join Accolade's Hardy’s, Banrock Station, Jam Shed and Mud House under AWL’s ownership.

Pernod Ricard stated: “With this transaction, Pernod Ricard will sell its wine division to a player of global scale, with a route to market solely dedicated to the wine industry. Its wine brands will benefit from the focus required to achieve their potential, reinforce their position, and seize new opportunities around the world.”

The Pernod Ricard brands represent around 10 million 9L cases annually, sourced from seven wineries across Australia, New Zealand and Spain. Once the deal is finalised, these will be integrated into AWL’s portfolio.







