Premiere Napa Valley: Auction dips, but plaudits for 2024 vintage

By Andrew Catchpole

The week-long celebration that is Premier Napa Valley saw $3 million being raised at its concluding auction on Friday (20 February), confirming the ongoing popularity of this charity fund-raiser.

Representing a slight downturn from the $3.3 million raised last year – perhaps reflecting the challenges currently facing California’s wine fraternity – the annual event was nonetheless also buoyed by the reception of the 2024 vintage wines. These were unveiled during the week and drew positive plaudits from attending critics and trade alike.

Critic James Suckling of jamessuckling.com commented: “2024 follows 2023 in a beautiful way, with the same balance and drinkability but a touch more fruit. I think we’ll be talking about these two vintages for years, the way we still talk about 2018 and 2019.”

Jonathan Cristaldi, Decanter’s Napa critic, added that the 2024 wines “have darker fruit profiles, a more plush palate expression framed by ultra fine tannins that are supple and are generous and quite approachable”.

The California event has grown over the years to become a firm fixture in the US wine calendar, with over 1,000 trade members traveling to Napa Valley from 25 states and 12 countries to participate and meet winemakers, with additional bidders for the closing auction also joining online.

The auction, in particular, is typically a lively affair, with past visits by Harpers revealing a buzz of energy as paddles are raised and lots knocked down.

The organisers said that this year’s session found that “energy in the room built steadily throughout the afternoon”, with the results “reaffirming confidence in Napa Valley’s fine wines”.

Top lots for red wine included Duckhorn Vineyards, a collaboration lot with Davies Vineyards, Diamond Creek Vineyards, Diamond Mountain Vineyard, Dyer Vineyard and Lokoya, plus Robert Mondavi Winery, Shafer Vineyards, JCB by Jean-Charles Boisset, Quintessa, Silver Oak, Alpha Omega, Pym-Rae, Fairchild Napa Valley, Revana Family Vineyard and Reynolds Family Winery.

The top white wines were Hudson, Schramsberg Vineyards, Chandon, Paula Kornell Sparkling Wine and Lail Vineyards.

Josh Phelps, owner and winemaker of Grounded Wine Co, who co-chaired this year's Premiere Napa Valley alongside his father Chris Phelps, was upbeat in his summation of the event.

"We’re grateful to every trade partner who came out, who raised a paddle and who continues to believe in Napa Valley. The week provided a surge of momentum, and it was pure joy to be surrounded by so many people who are passionate about wine and about Napa Valley," he concluded.





Picture credit: Napa Valley Vintners









