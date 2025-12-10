The Old Vine Conference showcases the beauty of age

By Andrew Catchpole

From France to Australia, by way of many territories between, the shrinking global vinescape has become enough of a concern that its impact was reported in The Economist this November. With wine drinking in decline, cash-strapped consumers reining in spend and thus an industry feeling the pain of oversupply, vineyards are being ripped out, with other, more profitable crops often being planted. And a troubling fact – at least where future quality wine production is concerned – is that older vines, by dint of the fact that they are less productive and sometimes harder to work, are often first in the firing line.