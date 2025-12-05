Subscriber login Close [x]
Harpers Design Awards 2025 winners announced

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  05 December, 2025

In Harpers’ annual celebration of all things design, deserved winners demonstrate the best of packaging style and sophistication. Our Design Awards 2025 showcases innovation across drinks categories from canned wine curiosities to remarkable redesigns.

In a crowded marketplace attracting attention can be a challenge. This year’s Supreme Champion (and winner of Best New Product and Best Product Range to boot), Tuttavia Spritz does just that. The Boutinot project demonstrates that fun and flair can be canned drinks’ USP – a design identity sure to be a shelf stand out.

Portugal’s Uca Violinista wins Best Individual Product – Wine; its clever crab illustration and approachable labelling evokes a sense of joy and place, the Algarve being where both the fiddler crab and the wine call home. Out-of-the-box thinking gains accolades too – the Hendrick’s Whimsical Watering Can winning Best Individual Product – Spirits for their truly unique (multi-functional) gin packaging.

Best Redesign goes to Ocho Tequila for its stunning textural glass mould ensuring consumers will want keep a hold of it after the bottle is empty of the golden liquid within. The gong for Best Established Product went to Angostura Chill for its fun and fruity packaging, while Design Agency of the Year is Stranger & Stranger for their boundary pushing work in the world of wine and spirits.

To read the full list of winners you can click here.

