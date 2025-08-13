The perfect package: Bridging producer with consumer

Don’t judge a book by its cover. But we all do. Even better for the bookworm, you can flick through the book first, read a few paragraphs and check out the reviews on the inside cover. All of this is much harder with a bottle of wine or spirits; you can very rarely sample the product before purchasing, so the extent to which the customer is led by the label design and packaging is significant.
Access to this article is restricted.
You need to have a valid subscription to access this content. If you already have a subscription please log in.
Subscribe
Subscribe today for unrestricted access to ALL content and receive all email newsletters.
Already a subscriber?
Please log in using the link at the top of the page to see this article and all subscriber-only content.