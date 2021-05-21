Entries now open for Harpers Design Awards 2021

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers is delighted to announce that our Design Awards 2021 is now open for entries from all areas of the drinks industry.

As the leading drink design-focused awards in the UK, Harpers Design Awards is aimed at recognising the best in the industry in several key categories, including established designs, recent launches and redesigns.

Comprising three categories – individual product, product range and innovation – the awards are split into 13 sub-categories: white wine; red wine; rosé wine; sparkling wine; brown spirits; white spirits; beers, ciders; premixed /cocktails; fortifieds; limited edition; soft drinks/mixers; and low and no alcohol.

There are no limits as to how many categories can be entered.

Entries will be weighed up by a panel of expert judges drawn from both the drinks trade and design worlds. They will be judged on a combination of creative spark, commercial understanding and ability to ensure a product (or range) stands out from the crowd and can deliver success in its intended channels of sale.

Last year’s winners included: Alfonso The Grape, designed by Garage Creative; Kavka Vodka designed by Stranger & Stranger; Heppington Vineyard, designed by Studio Parr, and La Nit de les Garnatxes, designed by Girafa.

Full details of Harpers Design Award 2020 winners can be found here.

The deadline for entries for this year’s Awards is 3 September 2021, with judging taking place in mid-October and winners announced in the December issue of Harpers.

To enter Harpers Design Award 2021, please click here.