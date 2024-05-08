Customer Business Manager

We’re opening an operation in Ireland to expand our foothold in Europe and advance our relationship-based, prosperity-driven model. To lead this effort, we're in need of a courageous, driven, resilient, and empathic leader capable of blending sharp business acumen with a passion for authentic storytelling
CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGER (CRM)
Role Description & Person Specification
Company: Caravela Coffee EU
Working hours: Full time
Location: Hybrid –Dublin, Ireland.
About Caravela
Caravela Coffee is a team of innovating pioneers deeply committed to de-commoditizing coffee.
What we do
We pursue BETTER COFFEE for all by making specialty coffee as prosperous as it is delicious.
At Caravela Coffee, our work goes beyond buying and selling coffee. We are a collective of coffee experts working to create and deliver as much value for the specialty coffee network as we can imagine. We connect the most talented coffee growers and the most committed coffee roasters, developing long-term partnerships that lead to improved quality, sustainability, and prosperity.
How we do it
We achieve this by working directly with close to four thousand small and medium-sized coffee farmers, providing them with education, technical assistance, access to, and feedback from the world's most respected and renowned coffee roasters. Our aim goes beyond increasing coffee farmers' incomes; we seek to uplift the communities they call home and enhance their quality of life. Simultaneously, we are devoted to offering coffee consumers a superior and more sustainable product, realizing our commitment to mutual growth and prosperity. We have been BCorp-certified since 2014 and have been named 'Best for the World' by B Labs for six consecutive years from 2016 to 2021.
The Opportunity
We’re opening an operation in Ireland to expand our foothold in Europe and advance our relationship-based, prosperity-driven model. To lead this effort, we're in need of a courageous, driven, resilient, and empathic leader capable of blending sharp business acumen with a passion for authentic storytelling. This person will play a crucial role in embedding our values of quality, transparency, and sustainability into every facet of our operation to deepen existing relationships, develop new relationships, and establish the Caravela brand as Europe’s preferred specialty green coffee partner. This opportunity is for someone excited to lean into uncertainty to pioneer change and drive outcomes that many would consider unreasonable.
We are seeking a self-motivated Customer Relationship Manager, based in Ireland or willing to relocate to Ireland in the next six months (must have the right to work there), to serve as champion for the Caravela vision and model. This position calls for someone whose super-powers are value creation, relationship building, and match making. Success will be assessed by their ability to connect exceptional Latin American coffees and coffee producers with European roasters and consumers.
Key Responsibilities
Market Development & Sales
Relationship Building and Outreach
Marketing & Brand Ambassadorship
Qualifications
Preferences
What we offer:
Caravela is committed to being an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. We do not discriminate based on a person's race, colour, religion, age, veteran status, disability, national origin, medical condition including pregnancy, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, or any other legally protected status.
To Apply Please email Johana Mantilla at people@caravela.coffee