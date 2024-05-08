Customer Business Manager

We’re opening an operation in Ireland to expand our foothold in Europe and advance our relationship-based, prosperity-driven model. To lead this effort, we're in need of a courageous, driven, resilient, and empathic leader capable of blending sharp business acumen with a passion for authentic storytelling

CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIP MANAGER (CRM)

Role Description & Person Specification

Company: Caravela Coffee EU

Working hours: Full time

Location: Hybrid –Dublin, Ireland.

About Caravela

Caravela Coffee is a team of innovating pioneers deeply committed to de-commoditizing coffee.

What we do

We pursue BETTER COFFEE for all by making specialty coffee as prosperous as it is delicious.

At Caravela Coffee, our work goes beyond buying and selling coffee. We are a collective of coffee experts working to create and deliver as much value for the specialty coffee network as we can imagine. We connect the most talented coffee growers and the most committed coffee roasters, developing long-term partnerships that lead to improved quality, sustainability, and prosperity.

How we do it

We achieve this by working directly with close to four thousand small and medium-sized coffee farmers, providing them with education, technical assistance, access to, and feedback from the world's most respected and renowned coffee roasters. Our aim goes beyond increasing coffee farmers' incomes; we seek to uplift the communities they call home and enhance their quality of life. Simultaneously, we are devoted to offering coffee consumers a superior and more sustainable product, realizing our commitment to mutual growth and prosperity. We have been BCorp-certified since 2014 and have been named 'Best for the World' by B Labs for six consecutive years from 2016 to 2021.

The Opportunity

We’re opening an operation in Ireland to expand our foothold in Europe and advance our relationship-based, prosperity-driven model. To lead this effort, we're in need of a courageous, driven, resilient, and empathic leader capable of blending sharp business acumen with a passion for authentic storytelling. This person will play a crucial role in embedding our values of quality, transparency, and sustainability into every facet of our operation to deepen existing relationships, develop new relationships, and establish the Caravela brand as Europe’s preferred specialty green coffee partner. This opportunity is for someone excited to lean into uncertainty to pioneer change and drive outcomes that many would consider unreasonable.

We are seeking a self-motivated Customer Relationship Manager, based in Ireland or willing to relocate to Ireland in the next six months (must have the right to work there), to serve as champion for the Caravela vision and model. This position calls for someone whose super-powers are value creation, relationship building, and match making. Success will be assessed by their ability to connect exceptional Latin American coffees and coffee producers with European roasters and consumers.

Key Responsibilities

Market Development & Sales

Identify and prioritize the European markets in which Caravela should compete and has the right to win, using our relationship-based, prosperity-driven model.

Connect with prospective coffee roaster partners by utilizing market research, networking, and industry analysis. Cultivate and evaluate leads to establish a robust pipeline of prospective roaster partners in the prioritized market areas.

Translate the specific needs and preferences of coffee roaster partners into customized solutions that demonstrate Caravela’s full value proposition; clearly communicate how partnering with Caravela will enhance their coffee program, business success, and customer satisfaction.

Relationship Building and Outreach

Foster relationships with existing coffee roaster partners. Serve as a trusted advisor, providing ongoing support and guidance to the primary contact and other key account stakeholders. Develop strategies that support the commercial partnership beyond sales. Maintain regular communication and follow-ups to ensure that the customer is realizing the full value of their partnership with Caravela.

Leverage Caravela’s customer-interaction-model to bring the full team to the benefit of roaster partners.

Manage the sending of samples to and collection of feedback from EU Customers to better understand their flavour profile needs, traceability requirements, and sustainability priorities.

Establish Caravela as a leading and innovative green coffee expert in the prioritized European market areas.

Marketing & Brand Ambassadorship

Engage with roaster partners as a representative of the Caravela brand in Ireland and prioritized EU countries, embodying and communicating our principles of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

Develop and deliver narratives around coffee quality and producer prosperity to engage customers authentically.

Establish Caravela as a green coffee thought leader within prioritized European market areas.

This job description is not intended to be all-inclusive. Team member may perform other related duties to meet the ongoing needs of the organization.

Qualifications

Experience defining and developing business-to-business markets in Europe

Capable of crafting compelling stories using numbers and words

Account-based marketing experience

Data-driven sales experience

Passion for premium culinary culture

Bachelor's degree or higher in a relevant field

Peer-coaching experience

Comfort working in a decentralized, autonomous, and outcomes-driven environment

Availability to travel globally (as needed)

Preferences

Proficiency in a second language (Spanish/French/German/Italian)

Previous experience in food and beverage business-to-business sales

Experience buying and selling specialty grade green coffee

What we offer: