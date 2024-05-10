WSET appoints new trustee Georgie Bell

By Jo Gilbert

The global leader in drinks education, UK-based WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust), has appointed Georgie Bell to its Board of Trustees.

Her appointment becomes official this month, making her the Worshipful Company of Distillers’ representative on the WSET board. She replaces Kirsten Grant Meikle DipWSET, who is stepping down from the role.

The WSET’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Simon McMurtrie. It currently has six other members among its ranks, representing key bodies within the industry. These are Lulie Halstead, Dan Jago and Sukhinder Singh from the WSTA, Miles Beale and Jo Thornton from the Vintners’ Company and Jo Locke MW from the Institute of Masters of Wine.

Bell is a co-founder of The Heart Cut, which collaborates with whisky distilleries across the world to release one-off single cask bottlings. It was awarded ‘Independent Bottler of the Year’ in the 2024 Global Icons of Whisky Awards.

Before launching The Heart Cut, Bell spent 12 years working in the whisky industry where she became one of the figureheads of the new generation of whisky.

Her career highlights includes working for the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Diageo and Bacardi. As well as holding a second degree in distillation, Bell is a Keeper of the Quaich and a Liveryman of the Worshipful Company of Distillers.

“I’ve always valued drinks education. It’s had a significant role in shaping my career, and my WSET qualifications, particularly my Level 3 Award in Spirits, have been instrumental in this. Joining WSET’s Board of Trustees is a wonderful opportunity for me to give back and support others, as I've been supported,” Bell said.

“To me, WSET is more than just a drinks qualification provider; it's a dynamic charity, continuously evolving to educate and empower drinks enthusiasts and professionals alike on their journey of discovery across the world of drinks.”

Michelle Brampton, the WSET’s CEO, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Georgie to WSET’s Board of Trustees. The Worshipful Company of Distillers plays an important and influential role in the drinks industry, and we deeply value our close relationship with them. Georgie’s diverse skills and rich experience at the cutting edge of the whisky industry will greatly enhance WSET’s work and help us to extend the reach of our spirits qualifications.”









