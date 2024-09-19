WSET reports 15% increase in Diploma candidates

By James Bayley

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has reported a 15% increase in global candidates for its Level 4 Diploma in Wines.

A total of 134,000 people took a WSET qualification last year, marking the second-highest number in the organisation’s history. The biggest growth came from the Diploma course, with 1,962 candidates from 19 countries sitting the exam. Key markets for the Diploma include the UK, USA, Hong Kong, Japan and Mainland China.

This news coincides with WSET’s 55th anniversary, which will be celebrated at a special dinner hosted by the Vintners’ Company at Vintners’ Hall in London tomorrow (20 September).

The organisation has much to celebrate, having introduced several key initiatives over the past year. These include the launch of its first beer qualifications in January, its first new drinks category in a decade, now offered in 21 countries. In April, WSET also introduced a new Level 2 Award in Sake, completing its suite of sake qualifications. Additionally, improvements to the exam processing system have resulted in faster results for candidates in Levels 1 and 2.

WSET’s Partnership programme also made significant progress, supporting 17 projects across 11 countries. Around 500 people from under-represented groups and those facing financial hardship have been given better access to drinks education.

CEO Michelle Brampton reflected on the achievements: “The 2023-24 academic year was a challenging time for us, as it has been for the global drinks industry, so it’s fantastic to see this uptake for our Diploma courses. There’s clearly growing demand for this prestigious qualification, both within the drinks industry and among wine enthusiasts.”

WSET is also collaborating with partners such as The Drinks Trust and the Wine & Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) on a new initiative, Drinks United. This programme aims to create an inclusive and equitable UK drinks industry, addressing safeguarding and equity issues for women in the sector. Its goal is to foster an industry “where everyone feels welcome, safe and supported.”

Brampton added: “I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved as an organisation over the past year – especially launching our new beer qualifications, digitising our exam results and helping to make drinks education more accessible through our Partnership programme.”







