Regine Lee MW becomes WSET trustee

By Jo Gilbert

The WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) has appointed Regine Lee MW to its Board of Trustees as the representative for the Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW).

She replaces Jo Locke MW who is retiring after serving on the board for four years.

Currently MD of the UK-based importer and distributor Indigo Wine, Lee has wide-ranging experience across the drinks industry including commercial strategy, operations, sales and education.

Previously a management consultant, she joined the wine trade in 2010 and is a former employee of the WSET where she worked from 2012 to 2015, helping to develop its Asia-Pacific markets. Lee also previously worked for Liberty Wines and is a co-founder of Women in Wine London, a networking group to help connect women in the industry.

Lee became a Master of Wine (MW) in 2018, after achieving the WSET Level 4 Diploma in Wines.

Commenting on her new appointment, she said: “I feel very honoured to join WSET as a trustee. Fourteen years ago, when I was looking to join the wine industry, the first piece of advice I got was to take WSET qualifications as soon as I could. Over the years, I saw first-hand that it gives students a strong educational grounding, an enriching learning experience, and a network of friends and industry colleagues from around the world. I look forward to working with the trustees, Michelle and the WSET team during an exciting time for the trust.”

Michelle Brampton, the WSET’s CEO, added: “First of all, I would like to thank Jo Locke for her tremendous contribution to WSET in her four years as a trustee. Not only has she been a wise and pragmatic contributor to our board, she also chaired our Awards Supervisory Board, providing oversight and guidance to our awarding teams.

“I would also like to welcome Lee, who will be a great asset to our Board of Trustees. With her extensive and varied career in the drinks industry, her personal experience of our qualifications and her important work championing women in the wine sector, she’s an excellent fit for WSET. She will be instrumental in helping us to make drinks education more accessible and to build a more inclusive and diverse drinks industry.”

WSET’s Board of Trustees is chaired by Simon McMurtrie. The other members are Lulie Halstead, Dan Jago, Sukhinder Singh, Miles Beale, Jo Thornton and Georgie Bell.









