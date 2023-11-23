LWC launches WSET training for its distribution teams

By James Bayley

LWC Drinks, the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler, is rolling out WSET Wine training for its warehouse and distribution teams to help employees better understand “the journey of each bottle,” in its range.

The business had previously focused its WSET qualifications on its buying, sales and marketing teams, however, moving forward, all wine handlers within LWC’s distribution teams will be trained to a minimum of WSET level one.

Frances Bentley, wine buyer at LWC, told Harpers: “Teams will learn all the basics in wine handling, from storage right through to service. They’ll develop an understanding of the journey each bottle has been through before it arrives into our depots and incorporate this into their everyday operations.

Read more: Alcohol duty frozen until 2024



“In practice, this will mean a better understanding of where a certain bottle or varietal is stored within the depot and why, the value of a bottle, or how to pack to preserve quality, and ensure perfect presentation every time.”

With the initial phase of the rollout focusing on the warehouse and picking teams, many of LWC’s depots have already begun their courses, including one member of the company’s Lancashire-based team who has passed their level two WSET qualification to become a ‘Wine Champion’ for the depot’s distribution team.

Bentley continued: “LWC is a company that passionately and actively encourages movement and mobility within teams. We have so many colleagues who have been with the business for years and done a variety of different roles. If someone demonstrates enthusiasm, passion and a willingness to learn, the world really is their oyster.”

He added: “By equipping our warehouse and distribution teams with wine-specific qualifications we are ensuring that product knowledge and expertise carries through across the whole supply chain, end to end.

“As a business that is committed to delivering customer service excellence, whilst developing and upskilling colleagues, we see this as an investment in our teams as well as our customers.”







