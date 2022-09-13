Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET to hold first virtual open house for prospective students

By James Bayley
Published:  13 September, 2022

WSET (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) is to hold its first ‘virtual open house’ event on 19-20 October 2022 as part of an ongoing drive to raise awareness of its qualifications within the global drinks trade. 

Free to attend, the online event will showcase WSET’s portfolio of globally recognised wine, spirit and sake qualifications. The event is intended for anyone keen to learn more about WSET education as well as existing WSET students considering taking another qualification. 

The event will also offer businesses the opportunity to learn how WSET training can add value to their teams.

The two-day programme will cover all aspects of WSET education and includes live sessions delivered by WSET’s education team. Sessions will look at the content, outcomes and benefits for students taking qualifications from Level 1 (beginner) to Level 4 (expert). WSET students will also share their study experiences and talk about their WSET journeys.

The first day (19 October) will focus on wine qualifications and the second day (20 October) will cover spirits and sake qualifications. The programme will be accessible to students in every time zone and some live sessions will also be run in French and Spanish.

WSET’s marketing director, Carolyn d’Aguilar, said: “We are really excited to be holding our first ever virtual Open House. Just like a college or university open day, this event will allow potential students to sample our wine, spirits and sake qualifications before they commit to signing up with one of our course providers. They can explore which qualification and study option is right for them and how WSET education can benefit them – whether for their career or for personal enjoyment.”

Attendees need to register to join the event live, with all sessions available to watch on-demand on WSET’s events platform for 30 days after the event closes. To find out more about WSET’s Open House visit the Open House page and to register for the event sign up here.



 

