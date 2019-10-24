Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Global Wine Academy adds MW student support to repertoire

By Lisa Riley
Published:  24 October, 2019

The Global Wine Academy has expanded its repertoire to support Master of Wine (MW) students.

The business was set up by DipWSET and former principal of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) School London – Jim Gore – last August to help WSET Diploma Students succeed in the tasting exams.

The start-up has now joined forces with Christine Marsiglio MW to help MW students complete the course, which will focus on the “notoriously difficult tasting element” and will also help students “master exam technique”.

The tasting course will be based on the types of wines that tend to feature in MW exams.

Gore said: “I am delighted to be working with Christine to help MW students. Having passed the theory exams at the first attempt and the tasting exams the second time, and as such an experienced educator, there is nobody better placed to guide MW students on their journey and help them realise their full potential.”

To finalise the planned courses, MW students are encouraged to highlight what they most need from additional tuition and practice by completing an online complete survey https://bit.ly/2BsBhh1.

Marsiglio said: “Jim is an amazing educator and it is great working with him to develop courses that will help MW students succeed in the wine world’s toughest exams. I hope that many students will complete our survey to help us finalise our plans so we can ensure our students’ needs are met.”

Since launch, the Global Wine Academy has helped over 120 Diploma candidates from around the world who have all taken part in Gore’s masterclasses.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95