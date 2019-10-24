Global Wine Academy adds MW student support to repertoire

By Lisa Riley

The Global Wine Academy has expanded its repertoire to support Master of Wine (MW) students.

The business was set up by DipWSET and former principal of the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) School London – Jim Gore – last August to help WSET Diploma Students succeed in the tasting exams.

The start-up has now joined forces with Christine Marsiglio MW to help MW students complete the course, which will focus on the “notoriously difficult tasting element” and will also help students “master exam technique”.

The tasting course will be based on the types of wines that tend to feature in MW exams.

Gore said: “I am delighted to be working with Christine to help MW students. Having passed the theory exams at the first attempt and the tasting exams the second time, and as such an experienced educator, there is nobody better placed to guide MW students on their journey and help them realise their full potential.”

To finalise the planned courses, MW students are encouraged to highlight what they most need from additional tuition and practice by completing an online complete survey https://bit.ly/2BsBhh1.

Marsiglio said: “Jim is an amazing educator and it is great working with him to develop courses that will help MW students succeed in the wine world’s toughest exams. I hope that many students will complete our survey to help us finalise our plans so we can ensure our students’ needs are met.”

Since launch, the Global Wine Academy has helped over 120 Diploma candidates from around the world who have all taken part in Gore’s masterclasses.



