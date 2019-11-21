Subscriber login Close [x]
WSET signs three-year deal with The Wine Show

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 November, 2019

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) has announced a three-year deal with The Wine Show, making it the show’s official wine education partner.

As part of the deal, The Wine Show will host a WSET Education Hub on its website and will produce a series of videos with WSET to help make the world of wine more accessible to consumer enthusiasts across the globe.

WSET also plans to launch fun, informal taster wine courses for consumers on the site.

The Wine Show was a “natural fit” for WSET, said CEO Ian Harris.

“We share the same mission to increase knowledge about the wonderful world of wine, inspiring and empowering enthusiasts as well as professionals globally. With course providers in more than 70 countries, we also share the same global audiences,” he said.

In WSET's 50th year, the partnership would also take the WSET brand to "an even wider audience encouraging consumers all over the world to further their knowledge of wine", he added.

Joe Fattorini, wine expert and show presenter, said: “WSET opened the doors to the world of wine for me 25 years ago. And every year it opens the doors to tens of thousands of new wine lovers and enthusiasts.

“So many of our viewers ask where they can learn more about wine after watching the show. And we’ve always said, go to WSET. So it’s fantastic to now be able to work together in partnership and share a love of wine.”

The Wine Show is launching its third series early in 2020. Series one and two, first aired in the UK in 2016 and 2018, are now distributed in over 106 countries. Series one is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video UK.

