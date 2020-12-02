Subscriber login Close [x]
Former WSET director Graham Cox joins West London Wine School

By Lisa Riley
Published:  02 December, 2020

Former WSET UK business development director Graham Cox is set to join West London Wine School (WLWS) as its new chief steward.

Taking on his new role from February next year, Cox’s responsibilities will include managing the operation of WLWS’s courses, events and tastings. 

Cox, who left his position at the WSET in June this year after nearly a decade with the business, brings with him a wealth of experience in the drinks trade spanning more than three decades.

During his time with the WSET, he more than doubled the size of the market for students including a strategic push to broaden consumer engagement with the qualifications, which drove double digit growth for three years in a row prior to the slowdown caused by Brexit, said the WLWS. 

With the appointment of Cox, the WLWS could not be "in better hands" as it moved into the next stage of its our long-term strategy, said co-owner Jimmy Smith.   

"I’m delighted to welcome Graham to the team. In addition to the relationship he already has with us he also brings a wealth of industry experience which will enable the school to grow further through the provision of our in-class and online tastings and professional courses,” he said. 

Cox added: “Having worked with the WLWS for years on its WSET programmes, we already have a good working relationship, so our aim is to build on this and take WLWS to even greater heights. I am excited to see where we can take our school over the next few years and will be making plans with the team early in 2021."

Established in 2009, the WLWS claims to be the UK’s largest independent education and training centre specialising in wine, beer and spirits tastings and courses for enthusiasts and professionals alike.






