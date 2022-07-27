Nyetimber hosts winemaking days for WSET and Plumpton students

By James Bayley

Nyetimber, the English sparkling winemaker, recently hosted its first educational days at its West Sussex estate for students at Plumpton College and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET).

Students attended the estate for three days in May, which follows the formal work experience opportunities provided by Nyetimber to Plumpton students over the last two years.

According to industry group WineGB, around 5,000 people work in the wine production industry, which is expected to increase to 30,000 by 2040. In addition, 8.7 million bottles of English sparkling wine were produced in 2020, and global sales of English and Welsh wine are expected to hit 40 million bottles with a forecast retail value of over £1 billion by 2040.

The educational days comprised an introduction to Nyetimber and a tour of the estate’s Manor Vineyard and Pressing Centre. Students then had a tasting of Nyetimber’s core range (Classic Cuvee MV, Blanc de Blancs 2014, Rosé MV and Cuvee Chérie MV).

After a paired lunch, Barnaby Richardson (head of UK sales at Nyetimber) and Ben Kantsler (head of viticulture at Nyetimber) gave presentations on their respective departments. Finally, Brad Greatrix (senior winemaker at Nyetimber) led a comparative tasting of 37.5cl, 75cl and 150cl bottles of Classic Cuvee MV.

Richard Carter, CEO of Nyetimber, said: “We are delighted to open our doors to many enthusiastic students who will be tomorrow’s winemakers and industry champions. We hope by giving the students exposure to our activities, they will understand how we operate, what it takes to consistently make our award-winning wine and the lengths we go to maintain our reputation as one of the world’s finest sparkling wine producers.”













