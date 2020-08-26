Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Adding colour to wine

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  26 August, 2020

September will see the launch of The Colour of Wine, the first in a three part online series of events aimed at raising awareness of the contribution of people of colour in the drinks trade.

Organised by BAME in Hospitality, in partnership with English sparkling producer Nyetimber and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), the event is being billed as the first ever all Black, Asian, Ethnic Minority wine discussion panel in the UK.

BAME in Hospitality’s Lorraine Copes, also head of procurement at Corbin & King restaurant group, will be joined by wine communicators Aleesha Hansel (@_spillingit) and Sumita Sarma, plus English rosé producer Elisha Rai and Saira of Instagram account pursuit_of_grapeness, for a live tasting and panel discussion on Wednesday 2 September at 8pm.

The series aims to explore the wine industry “from perspectives that have previously been unheard within the UK and Europe”, with a panel discussion being followed by a wine pairing session with foods rooted in the heritage of the panellists.

On 1 September a separate early autumn event focused on people of colour will also take place, the second in the Sweet Spice Wines series of talks, featuring Jermaine Stone, founder of Cru Luv Wines in Brooklyn, and founder of The Original Wine and Hip Hop Show, bringing music and wine together.

Sweet Spice Wines was founded by south Londoner Anoushica Matthews of Liberty Wines, who is of mixed Mauritian and German heritage, in response to the lack of representation and engagement of people of colour in the UK wine world.

The initiative has made its mark with relaxed discussion and tasting events, mixing up music with oenology and viticulture, with each session led by a prominent person of colour within the industry.

Both the Colour of Wine series and Sweet Spice Wines talks aim to raise the visibility of BAME drinks professionals, while driving awareness of the importance of furthering diversity in the trade in the face of the Black Lives Matter campaign that has swept the globe.

To register on Eventbrite for The Colour of Wine on 2 September, click here.

Details of the Sweet Spice Wines talk on 1 September can be found via the Sweet Spice Wines Instagram account here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

On ‘Clean’ wine – ambiguity among the vines

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95