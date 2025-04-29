Plumpton-backed National Wine Careers Week announced

A new campaign, the National Wine Careers Week (NWCW), has been announced and will take place from 12 to 18 May. Steered by Plumpton College, the initiative hopes to raise awareness of the diversity of jobs available in the sector and to encourage more people to consider a career in the wine trade.

Supportd by English sparkling producer Nyetimber, the NWCW hopes to illustrate the career possibilities the sector can offer: everything from viticulture and winemaking to logistics and marketing. The campaign is also supported by the WSET, WineGB and Drinks United.

The first iteration of the careers week will primarily be promoted on digital platforms, with the initial focus being on building awareness across the trade to encourage a wider uptake. A toolkit has been developed to help those in the trade with hints and tips about how to get involved.

Events will also be on offer both during and prior to the NWCW, including Plumpton College’s Open Day and Spring Fair which takes place on 10 May. The college’s wine department will be open during the event with experts on hand to explain to prospective students the different wine career paths available, as well as the training and qualifications Plumpton has on offer.

The WSET London School are also hosting a Careers in Wine session on Tuesday 13 May which will entail a guest panel of speakers from across the wine world.

Jeremy Kerswell, principal of Plumpton College, believes the NWCW is a welcome initiative that he hopes can encourage more people to consider a career in what is a fast-growing industry.

He commented: “The wine industry is an exciting and dynamic sector, offering many different opportunities and entry levels to many people. We want to highlight the various skills and talents that can be tangibly applied to any number of jobs at whatever level of experience and expertise.

“Ultimately, we want to showcase the fabulous career opportunities that exist whilst also allowing the wine industry to appeal to a wider pool of talent for their future workforce – at such an important time for business.”

Eric Heerema, CEO and owner of Nyetimber added: “We are very proud to be supporting the inaugural National Wine Careers Week, which shines a light on the breadth and diversity of jobs within the UK wine industry.

“At Nyetimber, we think in generations, not in years, and as one of the largest employers within the UK wine industry, we want to welcome in new talent who can help this fantastic sector continue to grow.

“Each year we work with Plumpton College to offer work experience to its students, and it’s been amazing to see the different areas of specialism that our hires go on to pursue; demonstrating that a career in wine can take people in so many exciting directions.”









