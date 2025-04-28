Robin Copestick joins Packamama board

By Jaq Bayles

Climate-friendly packaging company Packamama has appointed I Heart wine brand founder and Friexenet Copestick MD Robin Copestick as a non-executive director to its board.

With more than three decades of experience in wine brand development, retail strategy, and sustainability advocacy, Copestick will support Packamama’s mission to help decarbonise wine through innovative, climate-friendly packaging solutions.

In this new capacity, which will complement his current role with Freixenet Copestick, he will act as a strategic advisor to CEO Santiago Navarro, the company’s board, and Howsam Limited, the lead investor in Packamama and investment vehicle of entrepreneur Ryan Howsam.

This announcement comes alongside continued investment from Howsam to accelerate the company’s growth and international expansion.

Howsam said: “Packamama is a compelling business with impressive momentum, a clear purpose, and the potential to make a lasting impact on the packaging sector. The appointment of Robin to the board is another strong signal of the business’s intent – his experience and commercial acumen will be hugely valuable as Packamama scales and seizes the opportunity ahead.”

Copestick said he was “thrilled to be joining the board of Packamama at such a pivotal moment”, adding: “I am convinced that the drinks industry needs to take sustainability more seriously than it currently does and Santiago and the team have built an outstanding proposition that meets consumer demand for more sustainable wine packaging.

“Their solution is not only better for the planet, but also commercially compelling for retailers and producers. I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success.”

Navarro commented: “Robin is one of the most respected and progressive minds in the wine world. His track record of building wine brands and his deep understanding of the retail landscape make him an invaluable addition to Packamama. His entrepreneurial leadership and insight will help us reach new heights as we continue to scale our climate-first packaging solutions. We are honoured to welcome him to the board and company.”









