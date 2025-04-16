North South Wines appoints new hires amid growth push

By Hamish Graham

Bicester-based importer North South Wines has announced the appointment of two new team members. Holly Ninnes (pictured, left) joins in the newly created role of commercial buyer, with Mark Juggins (right) stepping in as the company’s latest head of off-trade. The new additions are part of a wider five-year growth strategy which seeks to expand the business’s commercial footprint.

Ninnes will be responsible in her role for supplier management and sourcing, overseeing North South’s product range and using her experience and knowledge to bolster their overall portfolio strategy. Prior to joining the importer, Ninnes held buying positions across the wine trade including at St Austell, Bibendum, Conviviality and Majestic Wines. Ninnes will work closely with head of technical at North South, Emily Brighton MW and MD Kim Wilson.

In his role as head of off-trade, Juggins will manage key relationships with retailers, helping the company’s branded and own-label portfolios continue to perform. Juggins has over 20 years of experience in the wine industry, with his most recent role being head of national accounts at Louis Latour Agencies.

MD of North South Wines, Kim Wilson, believes Ninnes and Juggins can bring valuable skills and experience to the importer’s commercial team.

“We’re excited to welcome both Holly and Mark to the team at such a pivotal time in our growth journey. Mark’s off-trade expertise and leadership will be vital as we continue to build strong retailer partnerships.

“Holly’s buying acumen and passion for purposeful sourcing will support our mission to bring sustainable, quality-focused wines to the UK market”, she commented.

The sustainability-driven importer’s growth vision is now supported by a team of 34 staff. At present, they are importing around 18 million bottles per year to the UK.

